Every generation inherits treasures of architecture and engineering given to us by those who came before. And each generation makes a choice: Do we destroy them, do we save them, or do we let them rot? These are choices currently at hand for Lockport’s historic North Adam Street lift bridge, and for now what we are doing is letting it rot.
If we want to help save the bridge, now is the time to make our voices heard.
The North Adam Street bridge over the Erie Canal was constructed in 1917. It is the twin of the Exchange Street lift bridge a block away. There are only 16 lift bridges like it on the entire length of the Erie Canal. There are only three sets of twin lift bridges and ours are the only ones so close together. They are unique. Yet, since 2011 the North Adam Street bridge has sat, as it does today, in its upright position, untended and falling into worse disrepair each year.
Mayor Michelle Roman and state Assembly member Mike Norris have both been strong advocates for the bridge to be saved. Now, the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council is proposing that the State of New York undertake an examination and analysis of the bridge and lay out the options and costs of a lasting renovation.
Some of the most wonderful things about Lockport are the historic treasures that were on the verge of being lost and then brought back to new life by people’s hard work. The Palace theater is a community gem. So are the two restored original locks on the canal. The Schoolhouse Wellness Center is a one-room school house built during the Civil War that sat dilapidated before Barbara and Chris Pease turned it into something glorious.
Renovating and repurposing treasures from the past is one of the things we do best here in Lockport.
This summer I went to the car shows at Ida Fritz Park and Widewaters. What possesses someone to invest substantial money and labor to restore a 1955 Buick convertible, a 1962 VW Karmann Ghia, or a 1929 Ford Model A to its original splendor? I think it is an appreciation that some things from our history are too beautiful and unique to simply be thrown away and forgotten. I believe the same is true of the North Adam Street Bridge.
One option would be to restore it back to being a working bridge like its twin. If that option turns out to be impossible or just prohibitively expensive, another would be to leave it in its up position and convert it into a creative and unique foot bridge over the canal. It could become Lockport’s own version of the famous High Line in New York City, a park made from an abandoned overhead subway track. Either is far better than tearing it down or leaving it to decay.
But to make an intelligent choice the state needs to invest in a serious engineering analysis to see what is possible and make a plan. That study is what the regional transportation council is recommending to the state and it is time for us to show that our community cares about the bridge’s fate. The council is currently accepting comments from the public, but with a deadline looming just a week away, on September 6th.
You can send in your comments via email if you like to: staff@gbnrtc.org. If you prefer to send them in by mail the address is: Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, 438 Main St., Suite 503, Buffalo, NY 14202. If you want you can just clip and send them this article with a note saying that you too want to save the North Adam Street bridge.
It is not madness to preserve something as unique as our twin lift bridges. As our local preservation champion, David Stockton, reminds us, the bridges are an integral part of the Erie Canal. To truly preserve one you must preserve the other as well.
Preserving local treasures, like the Palace theater, the Lockport locks, the Schoolhouse Wellness Center, and the North Adam Street lift bridge is not really about the past. It is about the future and what we will keep alive for those who come after us. In 50 years’ time the people of Lockport and visitors here should still be able to see the marvels that were built here a century ago and be inspired by them.
But that won’t happen if we are the generation that breaks the chain and lets a unique piece of western New York history become nothing more than forgotten scrap metal.
