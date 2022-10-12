I turned 65 years old last month. I have a brand new Medicare card to prove it, along with a whole set of other things that come with getting older. This includes all the standard aches and physical limitations that come from living in a body that is not what it was when I was young. My granddaughters, on the other hand, are basically made of rubber. You can bend them in almost any imaginable way and the only real side effect is giggling.
What a spectacular thing it is to live in a body that is brand new instead of one plagued by decline. I found myself thinking about that a lot these past summer months, as the planet broke through one record after another of extreme and deadly weather. Global climate change is turning Earth from a young body into an old one, with alarming speed.
Florida was just devastated by a hurricane with an intensity beyond any other storm it has ever endured. Europe came under a heat wave this summer that was so extreme, parts of England that don’t even bother with air conditioning hit temperatures of nearly 105 degrees for days. Epic rainfall in Pakistan recently flooded more than 44,000 square miles of land, much of it devastated farms. Endless drought in the U.S. west has raised the serious possibility that parts of California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah will eventually run out of water.
Even here amidst the Great Lakes our farmers had a dangerous taste this summer of what drought means for their crops in the field. Global warming is here and deepening, and extreme weather like this is what it is most about. and it feels a lot like the aging process in my body.
The sudden hurricanes of unprecedented force are the weather equivalent of the way my aging back goes out from time to time, turning my world upside down with no notice. Mountains that were once washed green each year by spring rains have now been converted into endless brown and rivers around the world are drying up entirely. My face used to look a lot better too, before six decades of gravity took its toll.
Aging and the physical changes that come with it are just a fact of nature. But the Earth is not supposed to be like an aging body. It is supposed to be like those glorious and rubbery new bodies inhabited by all our lovely children. For thousands of years every new generation of humanity has had the blessing of living on a planet as beautiful and resilient as our children. In the short span of just my lifetime, we have managed to convert the planet instead into one that more mirrors the weakened body of an old man.
And it will be worse still if we fail to act quickly.
We did not intend to do this to our children. For a century humanity has used fossil fuels like oil, gasoline and coal to build the world around us, lifting people to a higher standard of living across the planet. Unfortunately, all that burning of fossil fuels has also spewed nearly two trillion tons of carbon emissions into Earth’s atmosphere. Those emissions now act like a heavy winter coat in summer, trapping in the sun’s heat and altering the weather in very deadly ways.
Moving beyond our addiction to fossil fuels is no easy task. We live lives that are dependent on those fuels to power our cars, heat and cool our homes, and fly off to see family who live far away. The easiest thing is to just pretend that science is wrong, or decide that change costs too much, or just look away altogether. But it is our children and theirs who will pay the price, an unimaginable one.
Yes, we need to make the necessary changes in ways that are practical. No, we shouldn’t pave over tens of thousands of acres of farmland with solar panels. But acting as if we don’t have a problem to solve, a huge one, is just a massive act of selfishness by the old imposed on the young.
Do I wish, at 65 years old, that I could escape the hard changes that aging brings? Of course I do. For the human body physical decline is a fact of life. But it is not supposed to be a fact of life for the planet and the generations ahead of us who need it for their home.
The planet’s future and our children’s is still a choice.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
