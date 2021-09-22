JIM SHULTZ: Signs of autumn

A year ago when we were still in the midst of the pandemic’s peak, one of the saddest sights I saw was the playground at Roy B. Kelley Elementary School. The playground equipment was ribboned off with yellow plastic tape, the kind they use at crime scenes. There were no children. There was no noise. It just felt all wrong. Now when I ride past on my bicycle in the mornings the signs of life have returned: children rising on swings, flying down slides, climbing across the monkey bars.
Nothing signals the end of summer and the arrival of autumn more gloriously than the sight of our children returning to school, of parents standing with their little ones waiting for the big yellow bus to come. Thankfully, this kind of autumn, the glorious kind, has now returned to us here in Lockport and western New York.
In the mornings before I turn on my computer and am reminded of all the work that waits for my attention, I sit under the maple tree in my backyard, in silence for 15 minutes. Age has taught me that it is a good idea to clear one’s head at the start of the day. I equip myself with nothing more than a cup of hot water, a habit I picked up in Guatemala long ago when there was nothing else safe to drink. I can tell that I have rid my mind of all the noise when I take first notice of the birds. In summer these are small brown wrens and the occasional bright red cardinal. In autumn, noticing the birds gets a good deal easier, as gaggles of loud squawking geese fly overhead in their well-established, pointed angles.
In autumn the local fields are full of bright orange pumpkins, and soon enough so are the local markets, and then our front porches. I learned a secret about this recently from my wonderful son-in-law Mike. Putting out pumpkins and giant dry corn stalks as decorations is a way to secretly start decorating for Halloween early, without getting accused of being like Walmart and trying to move up an end-of-October holiday to mid-September. So clever.
Autumn in these parts is also all about the return of NFL football and the Bills. If you don’t watch the games, there is no better time to do anything here than on Sunday afternoon between 1 and 4 p.m. There is no waiting in lines for anything, anywhere. If you have visitors here from elsewhere they might ask out loud who these people Allen and Diggs are, what political office they are running for, and what makes them so popular that every other house has a lawn sign with their names. In Hawaii people say "Aloha" instead of "hello" and "goodbye." Here in the fall people greet one another with "Go Bills."
The arrival of autumn this year has come under a full moon, lighting up the night sky. Sunset is creeping ever more early now, enough that pretty soon even small children will see the night again. I was struck last autumn when my little granddaughter, Bella, got to stay up late one night and as we walked outside she said to me, “Wow, it’s really dark!” We forget that little ones with early bedtimes go for months never seeing the sky without it being lit with sunlight. So for them, autumn is the season when the stars return.
You don’t need a calendar to know that autumn has arrived, you can see it in the signs that nature throws up to remind us. The fresh cherries that I ate with abandon for breakfast since late June are gone now. Spectacular Honey Crisp apples have arrived to take their place. The tomatoes that sprang up in summer in my backyard compost bed have turned red now and have finished their work. The bright yellow flowers that drew so many butterflies to my wife’s garden all summer have faded and fallen. Soon the yellow will migrate to the leaves in the trees, the ones that will carpet the dirt paths of the Lockport Nature Trail and become giant piles in people’s front yards.
Like the plants and crops around us, we too will change our looks as autumn sets in. As we say goodbye to the days upon days when the temperature soared past 80 degrees, and remember again what the thermometer looks like when it drifts back down into the 50s, the short pants that became our summer uniforms will get tucked back into drawers and closets. Soon people will reemerge once more wearing jackets and hoods.
Weep not for the end of summer. We had a good, long one this year. We were reminded once more what normalcy looks like (if we can keep it) with backyard barbecues and children’s birthday parties, and even the chance to travel once more. But, as the French philosopher Albert Camus once wrote, “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”
Now the clock of the seasons turns once more. There are children waiting on the corner for the school bus. There are corn mazes being plowed into the fields. A chill once more fills the morning air. And all around us nature prepares for its grand finale before it begins its winter sleep.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
