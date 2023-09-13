It was six years ago this month that my first column appeared here in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Since then I have published more than 200 articles. This writing has been on my mind a lot this summer as I have worked on a new book about Lockport and the experience of living here, “Lessons from a Small Town.”
My six-year adventure as Lockport’s resident writer has been many things, including a valuable education about community and often a good deal of fun. Where else would I get to interview my dog Lola for a local daily paper?
To mark this anniversary, next week the wonderful Lock City Books is hosting a public event, “Six Years a Columnist” (Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m.). I’ll read from some of my favorite columns and have a chance to chat with readers. Afterwards we will have a small reception at the also-wonderful Terroir General Store. Both are located on the bottom floor of the Bewley Building on Market Street. I hope you will join us if you are interested.
I also want to mark this anniversary by sharing a pair of columns this week and next about the experience of being a writer in Lockport. This one comes from my new book, the story of how my column in the US&J was born. I hope you enjoy it.
The Accidental Columnist
Our granddaughter was born on a late August afternoon in 2017. My wife, Lynn, and I had been up at the hospital through the night before, so after the tiny infant’s arrival and our first encounter together I pedaled my bicycle off to Steamworks for a much-needed coffee. On the way I decided to stop off at the store to pick up a copy of that day’s Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. I thought it would make a nice keepsake one day for the little girl who had just made me a grandfather.
Inside on the paper’s editorial page was a perfectly awful opinion column titled, “Republicans: Stand with Trump on the Wall” by a local college professor. It called on Republicans in Congress to shut down the U.S. government until Democrats provided funds to build Trump’s border wall with Mexico.
I spent my first evening as a grandfather writing a response column and emailing it for publication, “Trump’s Mexico Wall is Foolishness Run Amok.” Looking back on it now, I am sure it convinced no one of anything.
The column was actually the second time I had appeared in the pages of the Union-Sun & Journal. Years before we moved to Lockport, I was in town from Bolivia to visit my daughter Elizabeth on my way to have Thanksgiving with my family in California. It would be my first Thanksgiving in the U.S. in almost two decades.
We were having lunch at Scripts Café when a young reporter for the paper came in looking for people to interview for a feature called “What Your Neighbors are Saying.” We agreed to help with his question of the day: “What are you looking forward to most for Thanksgiving?”
Elizabeth gave a smart, short answer about food. “Pumpkin pie especially.” I rambled about visiting from Bolivia and being excited about spending Thanksgiving with my family in the U.S. for the first time in 20 years. The next day my answer had been edited to, “I am looking forward to having Thanksgiving with my family for the first time in 20 years.” Elizabeth told me, “It makes you sound like a total loser whose family wouldn’t have Thanksgiving with him for 20 years.”
This was my first Lockport writing lesson, fewer words.
While my article on the Trump Wall did not win over any converts, it did bring me together at Scripts café once again the next week with the newspaper’s editor, Joyce Miles. She began her career with the paper young, working in the composing room where the news was laid out by hand. From there she became a local beat reporter, an editor, and then the woman in charge of a newspaper that was founded four years before the Erie Canal opened.
By the time we had finished our coffees we had also cooked up a plan. I would write an opinion column for the newspaper two Wednesdays a month. The birth of my granddaughter not only brought me to Lockport, it had also unexpectedly given me a new hobby — local writer.
My first official column was titled, “Morning Rituals on Two Sides of the World.” It compared the trials of mornings in two utterly different places, Bolivia and Lockport, and how in both places I managed to make my children perpetually late for school:
“Then come the obstacles I can’t control. In Bolivia this might mean that our neighbor had chosen the exact same moment to move his slow cows down our dirt road. Or all the bus drivers in the city decided to blockade the main streets to demand a fare increase.
In Lockport the roads are finely paved and I have encountered not a single herd of cows walking down Locust Street. The main obstacle seems to be a rather long traffic light at Lincoln Avenue. This short wait, however, offers a front row seat to the phenomena of almost every high school student in the town going to just one high school. I like the inherent democracy of that.”
More next week.
