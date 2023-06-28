There are all kinds of worthwhile things that our Niagara County legislators could spend money on this summer if they thought there was some extra cash on hand. They could fund summer activities for our children and teenagers. They could fix some roads or sewer pipes that have been neglected. But instead, last week, 10 Republican members of the legislature voted to spend our tax dollars on high-priced lawyers to defend the corruption at Western Region OTB.
Anyone who has been paying attention knows the story of how a small group of Republican political operatives have turned the taxpayer-owned gambling enterprise into their personal ATM of luxury perks. There are the Cadillac health plans that board members gave themselves for a job that consists of going to a two-day meeting once a month at Batavia Downs. There are the tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury box seats for Bills games and other events doled out to agency executives, $1,000-plus booze and food tabs included.
All this and more has been well-documented through investigations by the New York State Comptroller and others.
Western Region OTB has been turned into a political fortress manned by one of the region’s most powerful party bosses, its CEO, Henry Wojtaszek. Wojtaszek, who is also the husband of county judge Caroline Wojtaszek and the former chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee, doles out jobs, lobbying contracts, free Bills seats and more to ensure a wall of loyalty around him.
Now Niagara County legislators have demonstrated that same blind loyalty to Wojtaszek, by voting to spend our tax money to help him and his political friends hold onto power and the taxpayer-funded benefits that come with it.
Their target is a package of Western Region OTB reforms that were included in the recently approved New York State budget. These reforms reduce the power of the handful of tiny counties that keep Wojtaszek in control. State lawmakers tried to pass legislation that also included limits on the perks that WROTB directors could give themselves, but with the help of powerful lobbyists hired by the agency with taxpayer money, that legislation was scuttled.
As the reforms were moving forward, Wojtaszek moved fast. First he got the board to hand him a new three-year contract worth more than $600,000, plus perks. Then he rallied his Republican allies to try and undo the reforms.
Let’s be quite clear about what these 10 Republican Niagara County legislators are seeking to defend here.
First, the state reforms have no effect on the portion of WROTB revenues that Niagara County receives. That is set by law and based on how many people live in each county. Second, the state reforms don’t weaken Niagara County’s voting power on the WROTB board. Those reforms actually increase the county’s voting power by nearly double.
The only thing that these county legislators are using our tax money to defend is Wojtaszek’s hold on the agency, and outrageous taxpayer-funded perks like the expensive, lifetime health plan given out to Elliot Winter, Niagara’s representative on the WROTB board.
I try to imagine what goes through Mr. Winter’s mind when he uses the men’s bathroom at the Batavia casino and sees the woman who comes in to scrub the toilet that Winter has just flushed. Does he think, “She has an easy job. She just has to scrub toilets and bathroom floors five days a week. Why should she get a health plan that covers her kids? But me, my job is hard. I have to sit through two days of meetings a month. Of course I should get a lifetime health plan paid for by taxpayers!”
This is the arrogance of Wojtaszek, Winter and the other officials who are using our tax money to fund their expensive freebies. It is shameful. And it is equally shameful that 10 Niagara County legislators are now going to use more of our tax money to protect that arrogance and abuse of public funds.
These are the legislators who voted to use our tax dollars to defend the Wojtaszek regime at Western Region OTB: Rebecca Wydysh, Jesse Gooch, Richard Andres, David Godfrey, Anthony Nemi, William Collins, Richard Abbott, Shawn Foti, Christopher Voccio and Irene Myers.
When you see them asking for votes this year, ask them how they justify spending our tax dollars on high-priced lawyers to defend executives who have lined their pockets with illegal and undeserved health plans, and luxury box seats to Bills games. If they come back with a bunch of rhetoric about power grabs, just remember that the real power grab here is the one engineered long ago by Wojtaszek and his political allies — the very thing they are now spending our money to defend.
Not every local Republican elected official has fallen in line behind Wojtaszek. A year ago as I researched this scandal I spoke with Phil Barnes, a retired Schuyler County deputy sheriff, and his county’s representative on the WROTB board. When he witnessed all this siphoning of public funds up close, he didn’t vote to use taxpayer money to defend it. He did something else. “I’m the one who called the FBI and I’m proud of it,” he told me.
Why should we accept any less integrity from the county legislators who represent us?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.