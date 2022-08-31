Officially summer does not end until that planetary phenomena on September 22nd, the equinox, when day and night everywhere in the world are of precisely equal length. From then on here in the northern hemisphere, it’s shorter days, colder weather, Halloween decorations, and patio furniture dragged into storage before the snow comes.
While that official end of summer is still a few weeks away, the signs of its coming are starting to pop up all around us.
Summer glorious northeastern summer. In California and Bolivia, the two places I lived before Lockport, blue sky days and temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s were a dime a dozen. People took them for granted. Not here. People in this part of the country, and in Niagara County, grab onto them like something sacred.
This summer especially has felt like a rebirth of sorts after two summers of pandemic and the loss of so many traditions. But now the gatherings are back, and the festivals, and most especially live music played outside in front of actual human beings. Thank you everyone who worked so hard this summer to bring us great live music at the Kenan Center, Summer Sizzler, the Lockport Community Farmers Market, the Olcott Pirate Festival, the Bewley Building, Canal Street, Cornerstone CFCU Arena, and so many other places. Thank you to all the great musicians who showed up so happy and eager to play live for us once again.
Summer, when the streets around us are filled with the sounds of children on bikes, scooters and skateboards, reminding us what freedom looks like in those glorious months when we are children and school is written out of our days.
Summer, when the clothes we wear inside our house and the clothes we wear outside are the same. The season when I can walk across the street, or even to the mailbox, without need of a coat, hat or boots.
Summer, when our local farmers bring out the glorious fruit they have been tending to in the soil for months. We have had weeks of delicious, local and fresh blueberries, cherries and strawberries. How do any of us stop eating?
My first early warning of summer’s last lap came in a late evening recently at RJ’s Ice Cream. I can bicycle from my house to a double scoop of Perry’s White Lightning (Queen of Hearts if they’re out) in just under three minutes. That usually happens around 9 p.m. when I realize the summer staff there is still on duty. In May and June when the sun still hovers overhead at that late hour, I would arrive and get in line with a crowd of excited families taking in the glories of their first scoops of the season. By late August the novelty has worn thin and I often find myself alone with no line at all.
Other signs of summer’s end come to us from the trees that have decided to jump to the front of the line and start tossing their brown leaves to the ground early. The sun now drops below the horizon a full hour earlier than it did in June. The calendar tells us that Labor Day Weekend is upon us. The Lockport High School football team is on the practice field at Emmet Belknap. The Bills opener is just a week away. Long sleeves and long pants will not be far behind.
Next week that daily sight of tiny training wheels rolling by will be replaced by the big wheels of yellow school buses taking those same children to their first days of school. In my family, one of them will be leaving behind her training wheels for her first day of kindergarten. Summer passed too quickly. So did five years.
It has been a beautiful summer here in western New York, one we all needed, and I am grateful for it. But soon we will be in the midst of autumn, glorious autumn.
My summer sneakers will return to their shelf in the basement until the spring and I’ll ride my bike with a scarf around my neck once again. At the Lockport Nature Trail the trees will launch into their grand finale of bright color and rainfall of fall leaves. Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises will make its last voyage. Becker Farms will have its festival of pumpkin madness and fresh donuts. The community market will mark its last days outside.
We have a few weeks left to squeeze all the last sweet juice out of the season of short pants and long evenings. We have a few final days to watch our children enjoy the joys of raw freedom. We can still feast on our favorite flavors of ice cream before all the “closed for the season” signs come along to replace those double scoops.
Summer is in its last lap, with autumn ready to grab the baton close behind. Life changes. Nothing is permanent. and the change of seasons reminds us once again to take no joy for granted. But of course, no one ever did themselves any harm by stashing a half gallon of Perry’s White Lightning in the freezer, as a mid-winter reminder that summer will eventually return.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
