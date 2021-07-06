JIM SHULTZ: Tales from around town

The week after a three-day weekend is tough enough without having to read a column about something too serious. So instead, in the spirit of summer, here are some tidbits of news from around Lockport.
• • •
The Lockport Community Farmers Market is back where it belongs over on Canal Street by the locks and it is fabulous! The whole town just seems giddy to have them back, a symbol of normalcy returning after a really hard year. All the great folks who have been there before are back: Kristi and Jerry from Local Roots Farm in the giant green Organic Produce Mobile, Margaret Darroch and the fine baked goods from Stone Hollow Farm, Jon Hotaling and his awesome handmade products from Different Woods, Lee Williams and his stunning photos of our community, and many others.
We also have some newcomers to welcome to the market this summer. Be sure to stroll over and meet David and Otto from A Square Meal Mexican Cocina. Their tamales are the real deal, and so are they, real cooks who found their way to Lockport from Mexico City. I am also glad to see Abby Waterson from Feather Lane Gardens at the market. That’s not just because she is also my dental hygienist and usually when I see her it involves having my teeth drilled. She and her partner have everything from bee’s wax candles to zucchinis the size of a small car. Thank you everyone, especially Jessica Dittly, for bringing us back together!
• • •
It was a sad day for Lola dog on Saturday, because her best friend at Steamworks Coffee, the ever-cheerful Maddie Vanstaveren, worked her last day behind the expresso machine. Our winter mornings often begin with a freezing walk along the canal and then a stop into Steamworks so she could run up to Maddie, lick her face, and wait patiently for a dog treat. But don’t fret, Lola’s favorite barista has taken her love of farming over to the wonderful McCollum Orchards, the beautiful 100-acre organic farm right in the city limits. You can catch her there Thursday afternoons when the subscribers to the farm’s CSA pick up their food, with a few great treats available for purchase for those who aren’t subscribers. Garlic pesto, anyone?
• • •
Has anyone seen the fabulous vegetable garden spreading across the front yard of the old red brick mansion over on Pine Street? That would be the handiwork of Zuza and Chris, two of our city’s newest residents (they moved in a year ago) and some of the finest gardeners you will ever meet. Zuza, in fact, is a landscape architect specializing in big parks and public spaces across the country. They have been building the garden from scratch with hard labor for months, complete with drip irrigation. Why in the front yard? That’s where the sun is, they say, and also, what is more beautiful than a giant spread of healthy, organic food you grow yourself?
• • •
Lockport In Bloom is blooming this weekend, one of the best events we have all year. Bike Lockport is adding to the mix this year with a little project we call Bike Lockport in Bloom. Look for special signs over the weekend marking a thought-out, bike-friendly route between the two centers of action, the Kenan Center and Canal Street. There is no better way to visit the gardens than on two wheels. Also keep an eye out for news about our first Community Bike Ride coming up on July 17: Bagels and Bikes!
• • •
Happy bicentennial, Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. Not many things last 200 years, especially community newspapers. But this year marks the two-century anniversary of our local paper here in Lockport and plans are underway for a serious celebration over the next few months. Be sure to check out the new bicentennial masthead on the front page of the paper. Fun fact, the first issue of the paper came out the year Abraham Lincoln turned 12. He could have been a newspaper carrier for the US&J if he’d lived here!
• • •
Busy Bee Books is on the move. Our splendid local bookstore for children is moving out of its location next to The Kitchen (where you can get some darn fine food from Angel, by the way) on Washburn to a new, bigger location on the bottom floor of the Bewley Building. Look for their opening in August. Great news for everyone, child and adult, who loves to get lost in the pages of a great story!
• • •
Fireworks on the fourth. I hope that everyone had a terrific Fourth of July with fireworks out at Outwater Park on Sunday evening. I have to say that our family marked the Fourth with something even cooler than the big show there. My son-in-law woke up our granddaughter Bella out of bed at 9:30 p.m. (this never happens) and we spent half an hour setting off sparklers and other small pyrotechnics. Few things are more joyous than watching a three-year-old dancing in her front yard as she twirls her first stick shooting off tiny sparks.
• • •
That’s some of the local news from summer 2021, one we appreciate all the more for what was lost and missed in the past year. Go enjoy it! On a bike if possible!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
