If you have been paying attention to local news the past few years, you know the story of how the politicians running Western Region Off Track Betting have been using taxpayer money for their personal benefit.
The public agency owns and operates a harness race track in Batavia, a giant hotel and casino adjacent to it, and a network of OTB betting parlors in Western New York. According to investigations by the State Comptroller and others, those in charge have turned the agency into an ATM churning out expensive perks and political favors worth more than half a million dollars per year.
Agency managers spend $1.3 million a year of taxpayer money to rent wildly expensive luxury boxes for Buffalo Bills games and other high-priced events. According to the Comptroller, agency officials have doled out as much as $120,000 of those seats to themselves and their political friends.
Agency board members (whose duties involve attending a two-day meeting once a month at Batavia Downs) have awarded themselves some of the most expensive health plans that money can buy, again at taxpayer expense. These plans, which have been ruled illegal by the Comptroller and the New York State Attorney General, include no deductibles and no copays and cost taxpayers as much as $30,000 per year for a single member.
The women and men who work full-time cleaning the dirty floors in the casino get nothing even close.
As state lawmakers took up legislation to address these abuses of taxpayer funds, two local Republican politicians, 24th Congressional District Rep. Claudia Tenney and state Sen. Robert Ortt, leapt to the defense of the agency and its abuses.
Tenney proclaimed that state lawmakers “should leave Western OTB alone and focus on the real problems facing New Yorkers.” She might be surprised to learn that many of her constituents do consider it a real problem when politicians siphon off public dollars for their personal benefit.
Ortt warned that any change in the agency’s governance would have “dire consequences” for rural communities. Actually, what does have dire consequences, for all of our communities, is when politicians turn a blind eye to corruption out of partisan political loyalty.
And that is exactly what Tenney and Ortt are doing.
The President and CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming is Henry Wojtaszek, one of Western New York’s most well-known and notorious Republican political bosses. He is the former chairman of the Niagara County Republican Committee. His wife, Caroline Wojtaszek, is the county’s former District Attorney and current County Court Judge.
From his $200,000 per year (plus annual bonuses and perks) post at OTB, Wojtaszek wields enormous political power, all of it paid for with public funds. He gets other Republican operatives appointed to the agency board with its lucrative free health coverage. He doles out lobbying contracts worth tens of thousands of dollars to his political friends. He weighs in on critical party primaries, and he makes clear the political cost of crossing him.
He can also apparently summon both a member of Congress and the Republican leader of the state Senate to rise to his defense even as state auditors and law enforcement authorities take deeper aim at the agency and its abuse of public funds.
Tenney and Ortt will certainly claim that they are just looking to make sure that the rural counties in their districts are fairly represented on the agency board. That might even be believable if the two of them showed any concern at all about the evidence of corruption that has encircled the agency for years — or if they actually did something about it.
But they won’t and here is why.
Rather than put the public first and defend us against the abuse of our tax dollars, they have simply joined a partisan effort to defend an embattled party boss. Is this simply an act of blind partisan loyalty? Is it fear of political retaliation if they don’t get in line? Have Tenney and Ortt been offered any of those expensive, taxpayer-funded Bills seats? Have members of their staff? Have their political donors? We have every right to ask these questions and demand answers.
For whatever reason, Tenney and Ortt have now wrapped themselves in Wojtaszek’s tainted web.
Some will say that this is just politics, that politicians in both parties always ignore the misdeeds of people in their party. But not everyone does. Phil Barnes is a retired sheriff's deputy, a lifelong Republican, and Schuyler County’s representative on the WROTB board. As he saw all the money passing from the agency into the pockets of Wojtaszek’s friends, he took a different approach. “I’m the one who called the FBI, and I’m proud of it,” he told me.
That is what leaders with integrity do. And this is the test that Tenney and Ortt have failed. Instead they are doubling down on their strict loyalty to Wojtaszek.
On Tuesday state lawmakers finally addressed the OTB scandals by including reforms in the new state budget, with no support from either Ortt or Tenney. Both sit happily in lopsidedly Republican districts and have no fear that voters will hold them accountable for their embrace of OTB’s corruption.
But that doesn’t mean that we don’t see exactly what they are doing, and see that it is the rest of us who are left picking up the tab.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.