JIM SHULTZ: Thankful for Lockport

Here is a fun little Lockport Thanksgiving story.
The first time I appeared in the Union-Sun & Journal was five years ago this week, before I lived here. My daughter Elizabeth and I were having an afternoon coffee at Scripts, and in walked the Question Man from the newspaper, asking people: “What are you looking forward to this Thanksgiving?” My daughter’s response was short and sweet – she was looking forward to the food. My reply was a long-winded explanation that I was here visiting from Bolivia and excited to be spending Thanksgiving with my family in the United States for the first time in 20 years.
The next day when the paper came out, Elizabeth’s short and sweet answer ran with precision. Mine got condensed, leaving out the part about being excited to be in the United States. It simply said that I was looking forward to “spending Thanksgiving with my family for the first time in 20 years.” My daughter laughed and told me, “It makes you look like a loser whose family wouldn’t let him have Thanksgiving with them for 20 years.” I use this story now with young writers as an example of the impacts of selective editing.
Thanksgiving, nonetheless, is an excellent moment to take time out and express our gratitude. I’d like to use this week’s column to express mine, to Lockport. You see, when you live outside your home country for a very long time, as my wife and I did, you hit a fork in the road. You ask each other: Are we planning to live here until the end or are we going to go home? The problem is that when you have been away for 19 years there is no "home" to go back to. That life you had before is long gone. You have to find a place where you can build a new one and that’s not easy.
That is why I consider it such a gift to have landed, as we did, in Lockport. As we give thanks this week for our many blessings, here are some of the people, places and things that I am grateful for in this community that is now home.
Thank you to the Lockport Community Farmers Market and all the great people who have made it happen. That means you, Jessica Dittly and Grace Platt. And thank you to all the wonderful vendors, Lee and his photos, Lulu with her trinkets, John with his wood carvings, Otto and David with their amazing Mexican food, and all the others. It is said that community comes from people being able to run into each other on a regular basis. In the summer on Canal Street, and in winter at Harrison Place, that’s what our market is, a space for community.
Thank you to the farmers! What a blessing we have to live in a place surrounded by open spaces of green land where people work incredibly hard to bring food from the soil. Thank you Kristi and Jerry at Local Roots, Bree and Rich at McCollum Orchards, Margaret and her family at Stone Hollow Farms, Mindy and Oscar at Becker Farms, and all the rest of those who work the land around us.
Thank you to the Lockport Nature Trail for the sanity and calm that can be found on those soft dirt paths, especially at dawn when the birds and the chipmunks first come awake. And thank you to Kenneth, the unsung hero who takes care of that preserve of nature on behalf of all of us.
Thank you to Steamworks coffee, and the entire coffee gang there — Ashley, Jon, Melissa, Colleen, Hannah, Morgan, Kennedy, Anna, Liz, Olivia, Mike, and the others who feed my afternoon cappuccino addiction and give me a quiet place to edit and write. And thank you Tom’s Diner for the joy of eating eggs in a real booth!
Thank you to the leaders who work so hard to move our community forward, especially our smart and committed mayor, Michelle Roman, Renee Cheatham, who has brought a needed new voice to our Board of Education, and Anita Mullane, who has given her all as our county legislator.
Thank you David Stockton for your music and conservation efforts, Barbara Pease for making the Schoolhouse Wellness Center what it is, and Ellen Martin for making my recent book event both a success and a lot of fun.
And a big thank you to the Lockport Union-Sun and Journal for being a great community paper, and to the editor, Joyce Miles, for the insane act of giving me a column to write. Thank you to all the readers who enjoy my column and let me know that by coming up to chat or by sending me emails. It’s been a great experience.
Thank you Lockport for being what you are — a real community. I wish you a happy and joyous Thanksgiving everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
