My granddaughter who turns three this month is obsessed right now with the Disney movie The Lion King. She wants to watch it over and over and she is rarely seen these days without a giant stuffed Simba in one arm and giant stuffed Nala in the other. There is a sweet echo to this. The Lion King was one of the first movies I took her mother to see when she was small. One of my great moments as a father was when I showed her how we could sneak into another theater at the multiplex and see it a second time that same afternoon!
The theme of the movie and its most famous song is the circle of life, and in the past month the circle of life has been much on my mind.
In January I flew to Santa Fe, New Mexico, to attend the memorial service for a longtime friend and mentor, Michael Pertschuk. Mike had the kind of achievements in life that land you a long obituary in the New York Times. He served as chairman of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. He was a key leader in the battles against the tobacco industry and its lies about cigarette smoking and health. Mike also helped me start the citizen advocacy organization I have run for 30 years, the Democracy Center.
None of that is what I spoke of at his memorial. Because more notable than Mike’s news-making accomplishments were his humanity and decency. He was powerful and humble at the same time. In a book I published a while ago I told the story of how much he enjoyed letting our daughter, Elizabeth, cheat him at Go Fish when she was five.
A week after that gathering of goodbyes, I traveled onward to Phoenix for a giant beginning. On January 30th our two new twin grandchildren, Hope and Hunter, decided to make their entrance into the world.
Newborns are these strange, tiny versions of human beings. They have all the same features as we do — arms, legs, hands, feet and all the rest — but in miniature. In their first days I decided that the twins looked mostly like my grandfather in his old age, thin haired and wrinkly and a bit grouchy overall. How funny that little people just born would look like the oldest among us. Maybe that is another reminder of the circle of life.
The twins are quite glorious now and their arrival is a wonderful gift. I took great joy in producing Hope’s first actual smile. I loved seeing my son become a father. We have four grandchildren now — four small people who, for a time at least, will think that their Gapa is funny.
Last weekend the circle of life turned once more with a sudden email from California. “You were loved by him, and he asked us weeks ago to be sure to let each of you know that he loved you.” The note went out to a small group of us from the daughter of one of my oldest friends, another mentor, Harry Snyder. He died last Friday surrounded by his family.
When I was in my late 20s and had just finished graduate school, Harry hired me to work with him at Consumers Union, the organization that publishes Consumer Reports magazine. We were part of a small but potent consumer advocacy team in California and we did great things.
We fought to keep health insurance companies from cutting off people’s health coverage just when they got sick. We helped force corporations to disclose to the public what dangerous chemicals they were putting in their products. Harry was always a great teacher of the craft of making change happen.
We also had a great time doing it. At one point Harry arranged for the construction of a giant, 10-foot-long, giant pointing “finger of shame.” We would truck the dramatic prop to the offices of powerful people who were in need of some public shaming in front of television cameras. Another time Harry and I made a bet about who could get quoted first in the press using the expression "crazed weasels," which we had lifted from a popular cartoon (I won). He was an effective advocate who was also ever on the lookout for moments of joy.
Doors open and people depart from us, leaving behind all the memories they made with us when they were here. Other doors open and two tiny infants take their first breaths in the world. All is ahead for them, the whole arc of life.
I am deeply grateful for these two good men who had such a huge impact on my life, and who were such good examples in the ways they lived theirs. I am deeply grateful for the two small beings who have just arrived and who will now be my grandchildren. All of us are in transit somewhere amidst those entrances and exits. Life is what we make of it as we travel the journey in between.
