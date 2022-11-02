“Tell me, why do people lie?” — Kenny Loggins
The frantic email from U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney landed in my inbox, and in hundreds of others, in early August. It said: “The leftist media and Joe Biden are trying to shut down my newest campaign video, but with your help, we can make sure this message gets out.” A similar alarm arrived in another email from Tenney, “It’s vitally important we don’t let Joe Biden take this message down.”
To be clear, Tenney is publicly declaring that the President of the United States has directly intervened to try to keep her campaign advertisement off the air. That is a serious charge. For those angered by it, Tenney’s email also offered a set of convenient buttons to make instant donations of up to $100 to her campaign.
There is just one problem here, Tenney’s story is completely made up.
There is no evidence that the President of the United States was doing anything to keep Tenney from putting her ads on television — and she has run plenty of them. Federal campaign reports show that she has already spent more than half a million dollars on media, which doesn’t suggest a lot of censorship going on.
I reached out several times to both her campaign office and congressional office asking for the details about how the President was keeping her ads off the air, but they wouldn’t provide any.
Tenney isn’t from our Congressional district, but her move here was smart politics. The district is one of the most overwhelmingly Republican in New York. She is projected to win handily and then keep that seat in Congress for as many terms as she cares to, unchallenged.
In the course of this lopsided contest, Tenney has used stories like her fake censorship tale to amass and spend more than $3 million. Her Democratic opponent has raised less than $200,000 for the race.
To be honest, I have never understood how anyone claiming to be a fiscal conservative can be so giddy about spending millions of dollars of other people’s money on themselves. Think what you could do with $3 million if you spent it in ways that actually helped real people, instead of employing political consultants and buying ads.
According to federal records, Tenney has also found a way to direct thousands of dollars of those campaign funds back to businesses that she owns personally, for various campaign services.
Certainly as a candidate, Tenney has every right to hold any opinion she wishes on the issues of the day, and to let voters know where she stands.
For example, Tenney believes that women who have an unplanned pregnancy should not be able to choose their own way forward, but instead should have that choice dictated to them by the government. Tenney voted against guaranteeing gay men and women the right to marry the person that they love (the only New York Republican to do so).
She adamantly opposes any new restrictions on who can own AR-15-style assault rifles, no matter how many times those weapons are used to murder America’s schoolchildren in their classrooms. She believes that the top priority in the next Congress should be to impeach President Biden.
It will be up to voters to decide if they are in alignment with those views when they cast their ballot.
But always in a political campaign, aside from where a candidate stands on the issues or what party they belong to, there is the basic issue of their honesty and integrity.
Recently, Tenney found a new hook to fuel her pitches for campaign cash. “Fire Kathy Hochul” reads her latest fundraising email. “Will you help me do that by rushing a critical donation to energize the fight against Kathy Hochul?”
When I clicked through her various “Fire Kathy Hochul” donation buttons ($25, $50, $75, $100) they all led to page with the banner headline “Save New York — Fire Kathy Hochul”. But if you scroll down to the fine print you see where the money really goes: “Your contribution will benefit Tenney For Congress.” That is not honesty.
The Democratic candidate on the ballot for Congress is a U.S. Army veteran named Steven Holden. I don’t know him and haven’t met him. But I will say that the door hanger his campaign left at my house last week is among the more dignified appeals for support I have seen from either party in recent years.
It contained no rants about the “woke left”, no ALL CAPS DENUNCIATIONS OF LIZ CHENEY, no made-up story about people trying to censor campaign ads. He just offered a straight up summary of who he is and what he thinks should be done about issues that actually affect our daily lives, like health care, clean water, and inflation. That’s enough to earn him my vote, and hopefully the votes of others as well, in both parties.
Why do people lie? For all kinds of reasons. But when they lie as a way to gain political power, pay attention. Those kinds of lies are a threat to the nation’s democracy.
Jim Shultz is a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.