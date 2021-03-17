JIM SHULTZ: The end of the longest winter

I have lived in Lockport for four winters and I have come to appreciate the rituals that come with the local changing of the seasons.
In October, just as the year’s best apples begin arriving at Niagara Produce, pumpkins also begin appearing on people’s doorsteps. Becker Farms becomes crowded with people who stand in a long line to buy some of the best doughnuts I have ever eaten. At Halloween, children run from door to door dressed as royalty, monsters and Marvel heroes. The Community Farmers Market moves indoors at Harrison Place and Gi-Ro cleaners runs a special on winter coats. Then, on some common weekend that seems chosen by community telepathy, my neighbors all move their outdoor furniture to some place where it is stowed away for winter. I seal up my compost bin with wet food and dry leaves to await its opening in the spring.
Then there is the long season of colored lights on lawns and Santa scaring my granddaughter at day care. And after Christmas we all seem to just hunker down as winter settles in for the long haul. For months our neighbors become just figures in heavy coats who we see shuffling between their house and car trying not to slip on the ice. We see them, covered in hoods, hats and scarves, walking their insistent dogs in the street. We enter the rituals of living indoors.
Then in the spring we all suddenly become people again. We come out of our caves like waking bears and into the welcome sun. We speak to each other again. We kick off our winter dust.
Except in 2020, winter never really ended.
Last March, just as winter was supposed to come to its end, we headed into a very long winter of a different kind, a deadly global pandemic. The normal rituals of spring and summer felt like a car that wouldn’t start. When we ran into each other in the street, instead of lingering to share news we mostly just nodded at one another and kept our six feet of distance. The events that give spring and summer their meaning and bring us together were canceled, from food fairs on Main Street to prize-winning pigs and deep-fried Oreos at the Niagara County Fair.
No one has taken a bigger hit from this never-ending winter than our children. Last year’s Lockport High School prom and graduation were replaced with lawn signs expressing pride for students who had been robbed blind by a pandemic. We still don’t know what is in store for this year’s graduating class. Few things felt as heart-breaking to me last spring as seeing plastic yellow caution tape wrapped around empty school playgrounds. Instead of being places filled with noise and life and laughing children, they looked like crime scenes with swing sets at their center. Hugs were replaced with distance. Joy was replaced with boredom. The young, though not immune to the disease, sacrificed a year to help keep the old alive.
In a few days now, according to the calendar at least, it will be spring once more. And this year we have hope that it will be the real thing this time around. Every day more of us are getting vaccinated and counting down to our personal "immunity day" when our shots fully kick in and freedom begins to return. Families that have been separated are finding ways to reunite. As we look ahead to summer, not everything will be fully back to normal, but a lot of things will be much more like they were before. Most of us will be joyous for any scrap of normalcy we can get.
I’m looking forward to a summer’s evening bike ride with my wife to Lock 34 for a round of drinks in a place surrounded with noise. I’m excited by the possibility of actually sitting across a table with a friend inside Steamworks Coffee. I’m anxious to light a fire once more under Bike Lockport and see how we can come together once again as a community on two wheels.
We aren’t out of the woods yet. We still need to wear masks and come back together in the ways that make sense. But it has been winter for almost a year and a half now and we need desperately to kick off a lot of gathered dust. If there was ever a summer to get our musicians back on stage in the parks, this is it. If there was ever a time to fill the calendar with activities for our kids (to remind them what living looks like) this will be that time.
In the ritual of spring we imitate the flowers and the trees and come roaring back to life. We didn’t get to do that in 2020. This year — if we get our shots in the arm and act smart, not stupid — we will finally get that chance. And maybe we will learn to appreciate the simple things we missed all the more.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
