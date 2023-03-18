It takes a unique kind of human being to connect well with young people at that tough age of adolescence. and as any middle school teacher will tell you, when you are trying to connect well to hundreds of them all at once, it takes a skill that is hard to find. That is especially the case when you are dealing with a community as economically and racially diverse as ours.
Since 2012, the Lockport school district has been fortunate to have exactly those qualities in Ronald Cheatham. For more than a decade, he has served as a peer mediator at Aaron Mossell (formerly North Park) Junior High School. Mr. Cheatham is a retired safety officer from General Motors. At a time in his life when many others would have been content to live off a GM pension and spend the days playing golf or just enjoying their own children and grandchildren, Mr. Cheatham dedicated himself to the children of Lockport.
Now, because of a heated argument between Cheatham and a district teacher, over a reported insult aimed at Cheatham’s son, some members of the Lockport Board of Education want him gone.
I wasn’t present during the incident and haven’t spoken directly to anyone who was, so I can’t say what happened or didn’t happen. But I can say this, without hesitation: If the school board sticks by its decision to kick Mr. Cheatham out of Mossell Junior High, it will be our students who pay the price.
This is not the first time that some members of the school board have set their sights on removing Cheatham from his post. In early 2020, when Cheatham became eligible for Social Security, he requested that the district make his position half-time so he could stay on the job he loves and not lose his retirement benefits in the process. The school board at that time said no and told him that his position with the district was terminated.
On a cold night that January, a huge crowd of concerned students, parents, and teachers crammed into the school board meeting room to call on the district to keep Cheatham on the job.
A tenth grader, Maya Bradberry, spoke about what Mr. Cheatham had meant to students when she was in middle school. “He has a long-lasting effect on everyone he meets. You always know if Mr. Cheatham is there, you have someone that has your back.”
A parent, Holly Springfield, spoke about the impact that Mr. Cheatham had on her young son. “This man is such an encouragement to these young men and women who are going through different things during their middle school years. The one person who seems to always be there is Mr. Ron Cheatham.” She called his contribution to the school and its students “priceless.”
Another parent and PTA officer, Paula Travis, told the board that night, “He teaches these kids about honor, respect. Sometimes he is a father when they don’t have one. Sometimes he is a mother when they don’t have one.”
More than 170 families wrote letters to the board of education calling on them to keep Cheatham on the job. In response to that public outcry, the board relented, and allowed Cheatham’s position to become half-time. He has been on the job since, doing the same good works for our students ever since. Until the board’s vote to fire him on February 15th.
Cheatham told the Union-Sun & Journal earlier this week that he was never offered the opportunity to explain to the board of education his side of the story. He was never told beforehand that the board was taking up the matter. He was simply sent a letter the next day telling him that after 11 years of service to our students and families he was fired. The district has also refused to disclose any information at all about the supposed investigation that led to the board’s decision.
The board’s vote to fire Cheatham was divided. Only the bare majority required supported it. Other trustees objected strongly, to both the action and the secrecy of the process. The board leadership also managed to take up the matter on a night when Cheatham’s wife, trustee Renee Cheatham, was absent so that she could attend her son’s Senior Night at Lockport High School. The Cheathams’ son is a star athlete and honors student.
Ron Cheatham has been a gift to our students and our community for a long time. His removal from Mossell Junior High would be our loss, in very deep ways. and if we are trying to set an example for our students about how personal conflicts should be resolved, the public hanging of a beloved counselor without a fair hearing is not the way to do that.
What we actually need from our board of education in this matter are the same things we need in conflict resolution among students: listening, fairness, reconciliation, and an outcome based on what is best for our children.
That clearly is not what is happening here.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultzthewriter @gmail.com.
