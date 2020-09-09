As it turns out, I am not a very good gardener. Every time I make the effort to plant seedlings and nurture them to life as vegetables, they mostly end up being consumed by weeds, or I planted them wrong, or they decide to founder just to spite me. What I am pretty good at, as it turns out, is making compost, that act of taking all the organic matter that others treat as refuse — from banana peels to coffee grounds — and turning it all into fresh vibrant soil. I also like doing it much better.
When my family and I lived in Bolivia, my compost operation was both giant and a beauty to behold. We lived on three-quarters of an acre, covered in beautiful large trees. Our land produced a really huge amount of compostable material year-round (the wonders of a place with no snow and mild winters). My composting occupied a small corner of our land, a set of piles into which we tossed egg shells, broccoli stalks, unfinished oatmeal and other discards from the kitchen, along with a truly impressive volume of fallen leaves and cut grass.
A good deal of my work (in Bolivia and now) involves writing, which means staring at a keyboard and screen an unholy amount of time every day. To keep from going insane, it is important to break that up with something completely different, something physical. In Bolivia that meant trips out to our large concrete laundry sink to handwash my clothes in freezing water then hanging them on the line to dry to the texture of cardboard. It also meant many happy hours of slashing at my compost pile with a sharp machete, because nature decomposes things better if sliced into small bits. The end product was soil that was dark, moist and beautiful, and which we spread happily across the garden plots my wife, Lynn, planted.
Moving to Lockport meant abandoning my well-honed composting operation and starting over, here. I was advised quickly by people smarter than me that it would be a mistake to create a giant uncovered mound of rotting kitchen scraps in the corner of my yard. I might as well put up a neon sign, “Welcome Skunks!” Instead I bought myself a large black plastic compost bin that spins on a metal rack. I was doubtful, but in spring of last year I began filling it anyway. To be honest, I felt like I had gone from driving a giant dump truck to puttering around in the Tonka version of one.
Composting doesn’t have a lot of rules but one it does have is about mixing wet and dry. Wet is what a discarded cucumber looks like after it has spent a week starting to rot. Dry is what a maple leaf looks like when it dances from branch to ground in autumn. My dilemma in Lockport was that until the leaves began dropping in October all I had was wet stuff, a smelly plastic bin of it. When fall finally came I filled up the rest of it with dry leaves from our trees, mashed it together inside the bin with a shovel (no machete in Lockport), closed it up for the winter and hoped for the best.
Last spring I opened it in search of a compost miracle. Instead what I found was that, while the messy stuff had been absorbed by the leaves, they still weren’t really compost. I lamented my failure and tossed the contents of the container behind our shed and pondered what I should do with it. That is when I was reminded of the real miracle of compost — it has a mind of its own.
After a couple of weeks of air and sunshine, and some hopeful stirring with a shovel, the pile of dead leaves finally broke down into something that resembled dirt. Then it started to sprout green sprigs of something mysterious all on its own. So I took advantage of a huge discovery by my wife — that to make a garden bed where grass currently exists, you don’t have to dig it all up. You can cheat, and just cover it with a large flattened Amazon box and then pile top soil on top of that. So I laid out a large bed in a corner of the yard, mixed my compost with a couple bags of top soil, watered it and told it to do whatever it wanted.
Three months later I have a giant patch of tomato and pumpkin plants that violates all the rules of gardening. My mind-of-its-own compost pile has no interest whatsoever in plant social distancing (theoretically, tomato plants should be 2-1/2 feet apart). My plants are smashed together like revelers in a pre-pandemic bar and they are thriving.
I also love compost as metaphor. Discarded fruit and fallen leaves only become new life when we put them together. Communities only regenerate when we mix together people who are different. Gardens or projects that are planned to fit an image may not succeed. Sometimes the ones that do best are those left to spring up on their own terms. And finally, composting is in its own way an act of faith, that from something discarded, something new will come.
Here is one more compost tip I just learned. It turns out that you don’t have to wait for the fallen maple leaves of autumn to find something dry to mix in your Lockport compost. You can use that thing you are holding in your hands right now, the newspaper, shredded into narrow pieces. So if you find objection to one of my articles, do this: tear it to bits and mix it with some rotting vegetables. Next year I’ll come back as a tomato plant.
Jim Shultz of Lockport is the executive director of the Democracy Center. His photography and writings, including his new memoir, My Other Country, Nineteen Years in Bolivia, can be found at www.jimshultzthewriter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.