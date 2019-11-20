JIM SHULTZ: The joys of grandchildren

My granddaughter Bella, who turned 2 in August, is a little girl with magical powers. Even from the womb two summers ago she summoned us to Lockport from far away Bolivia, for what was supposed to be six months. After she was born, with little more than a squished-up face and stinky diapers, she convinced us to stay, even as the first snow arrived. As I said, magical powers.
Bella is my first outing into grandfatherhood, though I think I was made for the job. Let me get this straight, I thought. I get to mess around with a little child but have only modest responsibilities. I was made for this. She is not, however, by a longshot, my first trip around the block with small children.
Aside from my own three kids, I spent many, many years as a volunteer in my children’s schools, both in the U.S. and Bolivia. One of the things I like to do is help children believe in things that aren’t actually true, but would be really, really cool if they were. I don’t mean like certain politicians do. I mean more in the style of a certain tale we tell our kids right around December every year. You get my drift.
In Bolivia I convinced a room full of kindergartners that there really, really was a tiny little Miss Paola the principal in the speaker box hanging from the wall, from which she broadcast her loud daily announcements. I stood on a chair and spoke to her directly in the box as a room full of wide-eyed 5-year-olds looked on. It was almost as cool as the time I had my daughter’s fourth grade class stand on their desks and sing Happy Birthday to their teacher, or when we produced our own class play of Captain Underpants. So you can understand why I am happy to have a new small being in our lives.
One of the things that happens when you become a grandparent is you have to pick a name. I know that Pop and Papa are popular among grandfathers. But I ended up going with the one Bella chose for me as soon as she could speak, Gapa. It fits.
The best way to describe children when they are 2 and 3 years old is that it is like living with a cartoon character. The sound of their voice, the waddle in their walk, it all seems more suited to animation than a real person.
Here is another magical power Bella has. She is a time machine. You see, we didn’t get to know our eldest daughter, Bella’s mommy, Elizabeth, until we met her at age 4 in the Bolivian orphanage where my wife Lynn and I volunteered during our first year of marriage. Thanks to Bella we get to see what our daughter was like in the years before we knew her. If the two of them are any example, stubbornness and mischief making are definitely inherited.
Here is a move that will be familiar to many parents and grandparents. Bella has gotten her hands on a wooden spoon and is banging it on a table top. One of us calls up the sternest voice we can muster and says, “Bella, stop banging the spoon.” She looks up, smiles wide and keeps banging but just a few speeds more slowly to see how we will react. For some people testing limits is a source of anxiousness. For my little granddaughter it is one of life’s great joys. And in that regard she is so awesomely her mother’s daughter.
Despite her Bolivian roots, Bella is a Lockport girl through and through and a dedicated Bills fan, at least the cheering part. Her father, my son-in-law Mike, is a Lockport boy and a serious Bills guy. He taught Bella early to cheer “Go Bills!” on queue. A few weeks ago we were all in the Buffalo airport and passed a rack of bright blue Bills hoodies. Without the slightest nudge Bella turned to us and yelled “Go Bills!” She has also learned to use the cheer when she wants something from her father. Sometimes it seems that “Go Bills” is also 2-year-old for “Give me some more Goldfish crackers please.” Actually, her version of Bills fandom may be the best. She cares not at all whether they win or lose.
A few weeks ago Bella demonstrated her magical powers once again, this time by tricking her parents into buying the house across the street from us. My wife and I are the envy of our friends. We will now live just across the street, not only from Bella but from her baby sister due in February. I will be able to say goodnight to my granddaughters by yelling out the window. That is a long way from living on the other side of the world, and we are grateful.
Now I just have to convince Jason Dool over at the Building Inspector’s office to let us construct a tunnel under the street from our basement to theirs. In the winter we won’t even have to go out in the snow for a visit. I am also thinking maybe a zip line from roof to roof might be good for summer. What do you say Jason, are tunnels and zip lines in accordance with city code?
Jim Shultz (aka ‘Gapa’) is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.