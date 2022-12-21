Tonight here in the northern hemisphere it will officially be the longest night of the year — the winter solstice.
In Lockport the sun will disappear under the horizon at 4:42 p.m. and won’t return until 7:43 a.m. Thursday. That is 15 hours of darkness, quite a mood swing from the long days of summer when we see sunsets as late as 9 p.m. In winter I do not peddle my bicycle after dinner to RJ’s Ice Cream to gobble down a scoop of Queen of Hearts. Even if it were open, I would freeze.
As we measure these wide swings between long nights and long days, western New York lands right about in the middle compared to the rest of the world.
I spent last week in Ecuador in South America, on a work trip for UNICEF. The capital city, Quito, sits just 16 miles south of the equator. That is about the same distance as from Lockport to the Buffalo airport. Sitting right smack at the Earth’s waistline means that the length of days and nights is almost exactly the same all year round. Sunrise and sunset are always just after 6 a.m. and just after 6 p.m. — 12 hours of light, 12 hours of darkness. It seems like it might get a little boring, frankly.
But here this week we are living through the longest stretch of darkness of the year. Some people who start their work day early may not see the sun at all.
Around the world on this night there are rituals to mark that long darkness, and more importantly to celebrate the return of the light.
In Scandinavia young women in white robes will parade with candles through town squares. In Vancouver, Canada, people will launch candle-lit paper lanterns into the air. At the ancient ruins of Stonehenge in southern England, thousands will gather around stone constructions that are thousands of years old and built in alignment with the solstice sunset.
In Bolivia, where my family and I lived for 19 years, the winter solstice and longest night comes in June, not December, because of the reversal of the seasons between the northern and southern hemispheres. On one of those bitter cold winter nights we set out well before dawn to join with hundreds of others in a slow climb to a hilltop just outside of Cochabamba, wearing all the warm clothes we had. There we waited for the sun’s return.
As the first rays of the morning came they began to illuminate the peak of another tall mountain on the eastern edge of the valley. Our friend Carlos Prado, an Aymara indigenous medicine man, joined with others who blew loud on instruments called “pututus” made from the horns of oxen and bulls. The people were celebrating the return of the light after its longest retreat of the year.
It seems odd to me that winter officially begins just as the nights start growing shorter again. Earth can be tricky in that way.
The effects of these wide western New York swings between light and dark hit me one night a summer ago when I was with my granddaughter Isabella. She got to stay up late and as we walked outside she looked up and said, “Wow Gapa, there are a lot of stars in the sky at night!” Little ones like this, with early bed times, often go months without seeing the night sky in summer. That is not a problem for them at this time of year. Now night arrives not long after the afternoon drop-off by the school bus.
Holding onto the light amidst the winter darkness. It is a ritual that sits at the center of Christmas, from the Star of Bethlehem to our houses draped in strings of colored bulbs. It sits also at the center of Hannukah, with its story of the miraculous oil that kept light alive for eight nights, and the eight candles of the menorah.
For those who dislike these long nights and short days, consider an alternative. In Isaac Asimov’s classic science fiction short story “Nightfall,” people live on a planet with two suns positioned such that it is always day and never night. No one alive had ever seen a darkened sky. But every thousand years or so a total solar eclipse arrives and plunges the planet into a half hour of unfamiliar night — and plunges the entire population of the planet into mass insanity. I’d rather stick with what we have, thank you.
There is always some kind of darkness in our midst, and there is always the light that we wait to arrive. It is built into our nature, our holidays, and today in the ways people mark the longest night of the year. Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah and Happy Winter to all my readers. Look for me around town. I’ll be the guy freezing in a big blue parka — sometimes still on a bicycle.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
