“You portray yourself as a friendly little grandfather/father/husband riding a bike around our lovely city, but in actuality you are a far-left extremist.”
I enjoy hearing from people about my opinion columns here in the newspaper. Sometimes that happens as I run into people around town. Sometimes it comes as a comment on Facebook, or in an email to the address I always publish with my articles. The angry comment above showed up last week in my mailbox in an envelope with no return address, from a man who simply identified himself anonymously as “Larry R.”
As political discourse goes this was the equivalent of a little boy who runs up to a neighbor’s house, rings the doorbell, and quickly runs away convinced that he has done something very brave. But it does tell us something about the state of the nation.
We live in a time so polarized that some people have a hard time coping with the fact that not everyone thinks just like they do. Larry R’s letter included a long list of complaints about me, but he seemed most upset by my recent column about Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. He said that I had unfairly suggested that she had “an obsession with Trump and Cheney [his words].”
For the record, I did not invent Ms. Tenney’s obsession with Congresswoman Liz Cheney, I just reported on it. Cheney is a Republican and co-chairs the Congressional investigation into the January 6th insurrection that sought to violently overturn the results of a presidential election. Tenney’s frequent email pitches for money are filled with declarations like this one: “Have you seen the video of Claudia ripping Liz Cheney to absolute SHREDS on Newsmax? and she totally OBLITERATED her! You’ve got to see it.”
Larry R. also told me that I should be writing instead about all the illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border. He suggested that I put a sign up in my front yard inviting them to come stay with me. But to be honest, I don’t think he really wants them in the neighborhood.
One of the requirements of a democracy is that we be able to deal with people who do not agree with us. That’s true in a marriage, a family, and in a friendship, and in politics as well. None of us is always right about everything.
One of the things I appreciate about Lockport is living around people who have a different perspective than mine. I learn from them.
Here is an example. I arrived here five years ago with a typical liberal point of view that all guns are bad and that we would be a whole lot better off as a nation if we just got rid of all of them. Then I listened to people talk about hunting as a revered family tradition. I heard others say, “If it’s 2 a.m. and you hear someone in your house, you go ahead and call 911 and hope for the best. Me, I am going to have a gun to protect my family.”
To be clear, I still don’t believe we are a safer nation because we have 20 million AR-15 style assault weapons floating around the country, or more guns than people. But I do believe we can have a reasonable debate about how guns should and should not be regulated. and reasonable debates are exactly what we need more of if our democracy is going to survive.
On the same day that this anonymous letter landed in my mailbox, I got an email from another reader who took issue with my column on Congresswoman Tenney. She made no effort to hide her identity nor did she claim to have some monopoly on truth.
She wrote: “I have no problem with you not agreeing with her political positions, but to say Claudia doesn’t believe in the Constitution and how can she express pride for her son’s military service because she hasn’t jumped on the political circus surrounding that horrible day. There is no way she condoned that riot, but apparently it made your editorial sound better.”
Even though she and I disagree on many things, I was grateful to receive her email and to have the chance to hear her different point of view and to reflect on it. I told her so in my reply and I will be happy to hear from her again any time. This is how we learn.
People across America are frustrated by the problems around us right now and too many are just on the hunt for demons to blame. Those demons might be desperate immigrants trying to find a better life, or a guy living down the street who writes columns for the newspaper.
All this reminds me of that old story from the Buddha, about three blind men who run into an elephant. Each one grabs onto a different part (the leg, the ear, the trunk) and they get into a big fight over what kind of animal it is. Each of them has a part of the truth, but only together do they have the whole picture.
I actually am a friendly little grandfather/father/husband riding a bike around our lovely city. I just happen to have a different perspective on things than some folks. Welcome to America.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
