JIM SHULTZ: The lungs of the planet are burning

Here in Lockport we are in that last lazy week of summer vacation before the schools scoop up our children once again and we no longer have the joy of seeing them pedaling their bikes around with squeals on a sunny weekday afternoon. But if you are following the news you have seen that far away in South America the news is not good. Across Brazil and Bolivia more than 10,000 square miles of Amazon rainforest have burned to the ground and the fires continue unabated. If you don’t happen to own your own private global atmosphere, pay attention.
The Amazon produces 20% of all the oxygen on Earth and it is an integral part of the entire planet’s ecosystem. How much has burned so far? A thick tropical forest equal in size to all of western New York has now gone up in flames, and it isn’t close to being done. The loss of even this much of it will have serious consequences well into the future.
In my family’s 20 years of living in Bolivia we were fortunate to visit the rainforest many times. One of its outer edges was a four-hour drive from our house via rugged roads if they stayed open. If there was a sudden mudslide it could take 15 hours or longer. On one of those trips we slept almost all night in our old beat-up Toyota in a line of thousands of other stranded people. But it was worth it.
The South American jungle is a magical place teeming with life. We saw giant blue butterflies flutter over the hidden swimming hole where we played in the water. We saw a strange species of tree that literally removes its roots from the ground and moves several feet. We held monkeys. We fished for and ate fresh piranha. We also met some of the people who made their life in the jungle in small villages.
The Amazon is, quite literally, the lungs of our planet. Its lush greenery inhales and stores the megatons of carbon that humanity belches into the atmosphere each year. Now that natural process has been thrown into deadly reverse. Because of the fires the rainforest is not only losing its ability to store that carbon, it is releasing centuries of the carbon it has stored into the atmosphere as old trees burn. For climate change it is like someone just smashed their foot on the gas pedal and floored it.
Some will say, “Stop sounding the alarm. Wildfires are a part of the natural process; they happen all over the world.” That is true. But not this large. The fires in Brazil and Bolivia alone are already twice the size of last year’s and have just gotten going. The giant city of Sao Palo, 2,000 miles away, went dark at 3 p.m. this week under a cloud of smoke that now blankets much of the country. That’s like Buffalo going dark from a fire burning in Las Vegas.
And the crisis, which affects all of us, is not an accident of nature. It is a direct product of human activity, in this case deforestation. Farmers, some small and some large, are cutting down the forest at record rates. One way they do that clearing is to set fire to the land where they have already cut the trees, then the fire burns out of control, often intentionally. What they are after is not for the wood of the trees but the land, specifically to graze cattle to sell as beef. According to the World Bank, 80% of the land-clearing in the Amazon is for cattle ranching. It turns out that the beef we eat has a steep extra price.
South American governments of both the far-left and the far-right have supported this deforestation, even encouraged it. I’ve listened to the rationale for this up close. “You deforested the United States long ago and it made you rich. Now you expect us to become forest rangers for the trees here and stay poor.” It’s not an unreasonable argument on the economics. The problem, however, is that it is putting the future of the planet in peril.
As you read this, an entire ecosystem is aflame. Millions of trees are gone. Monkeys, pumas, sloths and birds of wild colors are being burned alive where they live. And native peoples who have lived in and cared for the forest for more generations than they can count are seeing their lands destroyed. These have been the peoples battling the loggers and the cattlemen for decades. But too few of us have listened.
The planet’s fragile atmosphere does not recognize the lines drawn on world maps. There is no border wall for this. The fires far away will come to affect our environment here as climate change worsens, you can count on it. Countries in every part of the world need to be a part of the effort to douse this fire right now, and do whatever it takes to protect the Amazon in the future while we still can.
Jim Shultz, founder and executive director of the Democracy Center, is a father and grandfather in Lockport. He and his family lived in Bolivia from 1998 to 2017. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
