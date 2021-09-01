JIM SHULTZ: The powerful legacy of Aaron Mossell

“A family is built, like a tree, by generations of growth, expansion, flowering, hibernation, and renewal. As we should know and understand the history of our country and of civilization, so too, each generation of family should know and understand the history of its antecedents.” – Thomas Montgomery Gregory
Thursday marks an important day in Lockport history. We will officially commemorate the renaming of North Park Junior High School after Aaron Mossell, the man who led the racial integration of Lockport’s public schools in 1876. It was a profound achievement at the time. The country as a whole would not realize that same goal for another 80 years, until the U.S. Supreme Court struck down racial segregation of schools as a violation of the U.S. Constitution in 1954.
In the run-up to this week’s renaming ceremony I had the chance to speak with two of Aaron Mossell’s great grandchildren about the legacy he left for them and for Lockport.
Aaron Mossell Sr. was a brickmaker by trade. As a free black man in the years just before the U.S. Civil War, he lived under constant threat of his family being mistaken for slaves and sent away. In 1856 Mossell and his wife fled with their children to Canada. In 1865 when the war was over, they returned to the U.S. and moved to Lockport. Soon after, he took over ownership of a brickmaking business, located on the same plot of land where Aaron Mossell Junior High School sits today.
“For those who struggled in life, and particularly those who were enslaved, education was the way to a better life,” Mossell’s great grandson, Dr. Forrester Lee, told me. Dr. Lee is a retired professor from the Yale University School of Medicine. The relentless pursuit of a quality education, against enormous barriers, runs through five generations of the Mossell family, a litany of one ground-breaking Ivy League education after another. Mossell’s great granddaughter, Dr. Rae Alexander-Minter, is a distinguished anthropologist at Colombia University. Her father was one of the first black graduates of Harvard Law School. Her mother was the first black woman lawyer in Pennsylvania.
Both great grandchildren will be on hand for Thursday’s Lockport ceremony. “It’s something I am very proud of,” Dr. Lee told me. “I haven’t stopped making calls to my family to let them know.”
The effort to rename the school for Mossell, like the battle he waged to integrate Lockport’s schools 150 years earlier, did not succeed overnight and took persistence to bring about. In 2014 the Board of Education received a proposal to rename the school but rejected it. Board members claimed that the community was just too deeply attached to the name North Park to part with it. “The reason it was turned down is because the city didn’t think it had a racial problem in the past,” Dr. Lee said.
But, a racial problem is what sits at the center of Aaron Mossell’s story.
In 1871, Aaron Mossell’s son, a minister, appeared before the Lockport Board of Education and asked that the Black children attending “the Negro school” on South Street be allowed to transfer to the school for white children on High Street. At first the board stalled, then said it would agree to the change, then it backpedaled. Mossell called for a public meeting of the city’s Black residents. The church on South Street overflowed with hundreds of people and a decision was taken to start a school boycott and a sit-in. It ultimately took nearly five years for the Board of Education to agree to have all the city’s children attend the same school, regardless of the color of their skin.
“Young people, White, Black, Brown and Asian, need to know this story,” Dr. Alexander-Minter told me. “It takes a long time to make change. We know that.”
Mossell’s great grandson told me that the renaming is actually less about his family than it is about Lockport coming to terms with its own history. “I think history helps form the present and propels the future,” he said. The renaming ceremony this week is about a man and a community’s struggle for civil rights a century and a half ago. But that history does directly speak to the present.
Race and equality are still urgent issues in the Lockport school district. Just this summer we learned that district officials deliberately excluded Black families from the planning of a school program that is supposed to target support to their children. History may not repeat itself, but sometimes it echoes.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the life and legacy of Aaron Mossell,” says the school’s principal, Dr. Bernadette Smith. His life, in fact, is a powerful tale of not one legacy but two. It is about the legacy of his family and its passion for education, one handed down for generations and put to the benefit of others. “It’s in the family’s DNA. We are born with this,” says Dr. Alexander-Minter. And it is about the powerful Lockport legacy of a brickmaker who led his community to tear down the destructive barrier that separated the city’s children by race.
This week we celebrate being one of the first communities in the country to bend the arc of history toward social justice in our public schools. We recognize the man who led that effort, and we acknowledge the unfinished work still yet to be done.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
