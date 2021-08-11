JIM SHULTZ: The rootedness of Western New York

I read an article recently about how our minds like to conjure up alternative realities of how our lives might be different if we had taken different roads. What if we had that other career, or moved to that other place, or married that other person? Where would we be now? My mind conjures up something else, images of the alternative realities in which my family and I have lived.
In the Lockport Community Farmers Market, as I spot Kristi in the great green van for Local Roots Farm, I think about the vegetable seller in the market in Bolivia, the woman who called me "her gringo" and always made fun of my size 13 shoes. I think of the tables of severed cow heads for sale (I never bought one). When I ride my bike down the Vine Street hill by the Schoolhouse Wellness Center and catch my day’s first glimpse of the Erie Canal, I think of my early morning bike rides through San Francisco and that first breathtaking glimpse of the Pacific Ocean stretching out to the horizon.
Every little ritual of my day — reading to the children at my granddaughter’s day care, grabbing my afternoon coffee at Steamworks — nudges a memory of doing those same things either high in the Andes or astride the Golden Gate. Sometimes people here tell me that they envy these experiences of living in and traveling to other places.
But then there is the glorious rootedness of Lockport and western New York.
I first grasped this not long after my arrival here, at a Board of Education candidate forum held in the auditorium at Lockport High School. Every candidate opened by saying the year they had graduated from the school, in some cases going back more than four decades. I don’t know anyone from my high school class who still lives in my hometown in the suburbs of Los Angeles. Everyone moved.
In the past few weeks I’ve had a chance to venture out and visit people in their homes and on their farms. The house in Lockport with its overgrown and magical gardens that are the product of more than 30 years of love and creation. The organic farm in Middleport that has been in family hands for decades, steadily nurtured into both a business and a homestead meant to last generations. On another giant plot of land near Lake Ontario, another couple lives amidst the home, barns and fields that they nurtured from before their girls were born to well after the girls left home.
There is so much to be said about living in a place and a home that you love for the long haul and make your own. But structures of wood and brick are not the only thing rootedness gives us.
When I am out with David Stockton — a man who has made a solid life here from music, photography, and bold acts of community conservation — I am in awe of the long relationships he runs into as he strolls his hometown. Their casual conversations run back to the trouble they got in during high school, or who married the two sisters up the street, or some other kind of shared experience that bridges many years.
Those kinds of relationships, with the people who knew you when you were young, they have a depth to them. My wife, Lynn, and I have those kinds of friends too. But they live on the other side of the country or on the other side of the world. We don’t run into them while grabbing a drink at Lock 34 or strolling the Community Market. I live in a place where everyone I know has only known me as a man in his 60s and where no one has any connection to anything I did or was beforehand.
To be clear, I do not regret having lived my life in the diverse places that I have. That road gave me a life’s work around the world that I love. It introduced me to my wife who I love even more. It allowed us to stitch together the family we have been blessed to have. And it eventually landed us here in Lockport, living across the street from our two granddaughters. This is not an article about regret, but about appreciation.
One of the things about being both an outsider and a writer is that you see things with a bit of distance. You see things you might take for granted if you have always lived here. The rootedness I see in so many lives around me is something to be appreciated and honored. There is an integrity to it. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for change. You can see that spirit of positive and energetic change all around us, from a new generation that is also making roots here. They are starting new businesses. They are instigating explosions of new culture. They are bringing and calling for more diversity. All of that has integrity too and needs our support.
A French philosopher once wrote, “To be rooted is perhaps the most important and least recognized need of the human soul.” All around me, across the divides of age, wealth and politics, I see a community that knows what that means, not as highbrow philosophy but as daily life. Last month marked four years since our move here. My own local roots are still new and lie only in the top soil. For those of you whose roots here run deep into the rich ground that lies beneath, appreciate it. It’s a gift.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
