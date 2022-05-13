JIM SHULTZ: Vote for change at the Board of Education

No local public institution matters more than our schools. As parents, we entrust them with the education of our children. As taxpayers, they are the most expensive part of our annual property tax bills. Unfortunately, here in the Lockport school district, the evidence just continues to deepen of mismanagement, waste and dishonesty among the district’s top leaders.
Next Tuesday we have a chance as voters to change that, by electing three solid newcomers to the Lockport Board of Education: Tracy Caruso, Geneva Johnson and Sterling Pierce.
The district’s mismanagement has become the stuff of headlines both local and national.
There is the district’s infamous $2.7 million facial recognition boondoggle. District administrators threw away a fortune in taxpayer funds that were supposed to benefit our students. Then the superintendent blatantly lied about the backroom deal that gave the lucrative contract to her favored company in Canada.
There is the similar mishandling of the district’s My Brother’s Keeper program, a state-funded initiative to offer mentoring and support to young men of color. Last year, Superintendent Michelle Bradley sent off a $500,000 proposal to the state and never bothered to talk beforehand to any of our Black families about what the project should do. She also deliberately froze out the only African American member of the board of education, Renee Cheatham. It was an act of such arrogant racial exclusion that the New York deputy commissioner of education had to make a special trip to Lockport to deal with it.
Then there is bullying. Family after family has come forward with painful stories about their children being bullied in our schools. In reply the district offers pretty words, while frustrated parents complain that nothing really has changed.
We pay some of the highest school taxes of any local district, and we pay Bradley a whopping $200,000 per year (plus $30,000 more in benefits), but Lockport schools are ranked in the bottom third of all districts in the state. District leaders seem more obsessed with control and secrecy than actually making improvements to benefit our children. That is why it is so urgent to elect new board members who have a genuine history of community involvement, and who want to work with the community to make our schools better.
Tracy Caruso is an insurance agent by profession and has lived in Lockport for 29 years. She raised her two sons in the Lockport schools and as a school volunteer she did everything from cook fundraising spaghetti dinners to chaperone out of town field trips. For the past year, she and her sister Jill have been a two-woman force, demanding that the district take action on the district’s bullying crisis. That is exactly the kind of citizen leadership that we need inside the board of education. She says that the Lockport schools have some of the best teachers around, “but they don’t have the backing of the district.”
Geneva Johnson has the intelligent grace of the retired grandmother and churchwoman that she is. A lifelong Lockportian, she has won awards for her volunteer work with the Dale Association, Briarwood Assisted Living Facility, Lockport CARES, the PTA, and many other local organizations. She has especially focused her attention on our local families hurting with poverty. Her deep and rich knowledge of our whole community is badly needed on our board of education.
Sterling Pierce is a social worker with two young sons in the Lockport schools. His focus as a candidate is on rebuilding the board of education’s broken ties with the community. At a recent candidates night he spoke openly about the district’s early mishandling of the My Brother’s Keeper project and cited it as an example of a project that Lockport needs, if the project is run in collaboration with the community. Like Geneva, he would add much needed diversity to the Lockport board.
We know what a different kind of school board leader looks like. We have a model in Renee Cheatham, who was elected to the board two years ago and has been a strong and independent voice asking hard questions. We need more board members like her.
But let’s also be clear, the blame for the mismanagement of the Lockport district falls on all of us. We pay more attention as a community to the ups and downs of service at Tim Hortons than we do the operation of our children’s schools. In a school district with 40,000 residents, only about 800 people turn out to vote in our school elections. More than 80% of us can’t be bothered to spend the 15 minutes it takes to go cast a ballot.
Year after year, the same tiny sliver of our community (mostly district employees) chooses our board of education, and they generally choose people happy to continue running things in all the old ways that aren’t working. Our children deserve better.
How do we change that? Show up and vote next Tuesday (between noon and 9 p.m) and cast a ballot for Tracy Caruso, Geneva Johnson and Sterling Pierce. Let’s give our board of education the new perspective and the commitment to accountability that the Lockport school district so desperately needs.
Jim Shultz is a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
