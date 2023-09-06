The calendar says we still officially have two weeks left of summer, and the heat this week might agree, but we still know the hard truth. The college students are back on campus. Yellow buses once again fill the streets carting our children to school. The sky is dark by eight. The late evening line at RJ’s Ice Cream is now just down to a trickle of the hard core. There are no more cherries on the shelves at Niagara Produce. Labor Day weekend is in the rearview mirror.
Summer 2023 is at its end, but it has been a glorious one here in Niagara County.
I spent the first six months of the year traveling for work across the country and across four continents. When I got home from my last trip in June I declared that for the rest of the summer I was only going to places I could get to on my bicycle. I stuck to it for the most part. Where else would you want to spend summer than in western New York?
Our weather has been spectacular. While record heat baked much of the rest of the country and world, we enjoyed a bubble of weather good fortune. The days were warm enough to wear shorts nonstop but never so hot that we melted like a chocolate bar left in a car. We also had a string of rain showers that would come in the night, keeping everything green but never much interfering with our days.
It has been a summer of great music played outdoors. The terrific musicians among us are too numerous to name (I’ve written here about my favorites) but to all of them, thank you! Thank you as well to the great venues that invited us in to have a drink and hear music played live. Thank you Marvin’s at Widewaters, Lock 34, Attitudes, Café on the Green, the Wilson Boat House, the Niagara Hotel and so many more.
Thank you to the people who opened up and staffed the old amusement park at Olcott Beach. What a gift it is to our local families to be able to bring our children and grandchildren for an entire afternoon on classic rides and still get change back on that $5.
Thank you to the dedicated team of high school students who work behind the window at RJ’s Ice Cream. You were so patient when we latecomers descended on you 10 minutes before closing. How will I make it through winter without those chocolate ice cream sandwiches?
Thank you to our wonderful farmer’s markets and vendors, here in Lockport, in Pendleton and beyond. Thank you for the summer of fresh cherries from Singer Farms, the buttery scones from Stone Hollow Farms, and the great empanadas from David and Otto at The Whole Empanada. Thank you McCollum Orchards for your u-pick flowers.
Of course, the thing that really signals summer’s end is the return of our children to school. Yesterday hundreds of families in Lockport and beyond went through the annual ritual of first-day photos and sending our children off to a new school year. Even our cheerful crossing guards are back on duty.
The Lockport school district is off to a very different start this year and a much-needed reset from the old ways. Two different teachers have described to me the extraordinary all-staff event held last week by our new superintendent, Mathis Calvin III, to launch the school year.
These annual gatherings have been notorious for years as a master class in how to induce boredom. This year the message was clear: we are a team. Teachers were surprised with tossed beach balls, dancing, a flash mob, and a guest speaker who actually inspired people instead of put them to sleep. The teachers I spoke with loved it.
Some people can’t wait for autumn. A neighbor near me posted a “Hello Fall” sign in August. There are Halloween decorations popping up already, nearly two months before the trick-or-treaters arrive. To be sure, there are good reasons for loving fall. The Buffalo Bills will be back on the field. Becker Farms will be back in the pumpkin business. The evening air will turn crisp and we will start to pull out those sweaters that we packed away for the season months ago.
But summer, oh summer. I will miss the quiet warm days. I will miss having my daughter home from college and my granddaughters home from school. I will miss long bike rides in the evening after dinner.
I have enjoyed dedicating my columns this summer to lighter stories around us. We all needed that and readers have told me they enjoyed them. But now it is back to school for my column as well and for some of the more serious matters around us. Stay tuned.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS: At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 Lock City Books will be hosting a public event: “Six Years a Columnist.” I’ll be reading excerpts from some of my favorite columns over the past six years, along with bits from the new book I’ll be publishing soon about Lockport, “Lessons from a Small Town.” Come and join us! I’ll have more on this in another column closer to the date.
