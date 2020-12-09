JIM SHULTZ: What the pandemic is costing our young

Last Friday the Lockport school district announced that students will be returning to all at-home classes again in a week. Hours later, Sarah Hahn, a junior at Lockport High School, posted a raw expression of her feelings to a community Facebook group. I think she speaks for hundreds of young people here and with her permission I am sharing what she wrote:
“I just have one thing to say and forgive me if this isn’t allowed but as a kid in high school, I’m hurting. Some people sat there with happiness, comfort, joy when they heard that school was going back to full remote. Me? I sat there and cried. My heart shattered. Back to square one. How can one learn through a screen? How can computerized technology make up for my education?”
“How do I feel like I earned my diploma and am ready for the world when I stare at a screen all day and get free passes on exams? Since when does a google meet fit all learning styles? Where’s the hands on? Where’s the communication? The days I WAS allowed to go to school, where were all the smiles and laughter? Hidden behind a mask, was silence, frowns, stress of all. There was no laughter, no happiness, you could hear a pin drop because there was no social interaction.”
“How can we learn like this? How can some people honestly say that this is okay. I sit here and think to myself that truthfully I haven’t fully learned a single thing since the first day of school. Instead we spend our days being reminded to keep our masks on, join a google meet, plans for shut down and etc. When does the world I knew and loved return to normal? When do I get my education back, because this simply isn’t working.”
The Covid pandemic of 2020 has been marked by the loss of many things — loved ones, freedom, income, and the chance to watch in the stands as the Bills race to the playoffs. But we can’t ignore something that sits at the core of this pandemic: what the young have had to sacrifice to protect the old.
To be clear, high school students are not exempt from Covid-19, and there have been teenage deaths from it throughout the country. But the real reason we have forced our young into twisted lives of isolation and computer screens is not to keep them from getting sick. It is about keeping them from spreading the disease to the rest of us, their parents, their grandparents, their aunts and uncles.
There are certainly serious public health reasons behind all this and this is not a column about the debate over school closures. My point is simply this: Our children, including our teenagers, are not doing OK and we need to hear them.
The losses handed to our teenagers by the pandemic are not just about canceled proms, graduations and other big events, though those losses have been huge for these students. It is more about the loss of day-to-day human interaction with their teachers and with each other.
Adolescence is a hard time in life, a time when you try to understand what it means to go from being a child to being an adult, and stuck on the bridge in between. The people who understand that, and who understand you, are other teenagers. They are the ones who get it when you feel like chemistry is just too hard, who relate when you say that your Dad is acting like an idiot, and who appreciate that graduation is scary.
And when a class is hard and the material mind-numbing, they rely on being with their teachers, in person, to get through it. The pandemic has evaporated all that right out from under our children’s feet. From math class to friendships, staring at a screen doesn’t cut it. There is a reason that national surveys report that nearly a third of the county’s teenagers report chronic feelings of unhappiness and depression related to the pandemic.
I don’t have a magic formula to offer about what to do about this. But I do know this: we need to hear them. The situation that all our children are in, perhaps our teenagers especially, is not all right. Even with the valiant efforts our teachers are making every day to imitate normalcy, it still comes nowhere close to normalcy and our children are paying a large and lasting price — for the rest of us.
When the pandemic is over, as we hope it will be soon, our community owes our children a huge debt for what they have sacrificed. I don’t know if it is concerts in the park for our teenagers, or a summer of free ice cream for our littler ones, or something bigger. But in whatever way we can, one of our top priorities should be to help breathe the joy of being young back to life — with a vengeance.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.