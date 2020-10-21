JIM SHULTZ: Where democracy is not taken for granted

This week, early voting begins here in Niagara County. After more than a year of speeches, rallies, and billions of dollars in campaign spending, it will be the people’s turn to speak and decide who will be president for the next four years. In 2016, nearly 45% of Americans who were eligible to vote couldn’t be bothered to do so. This year’s election is expected to draw a much higher turnout, perhaps the highest in a hundred years. But that would still mean that 4 of every 10 Americans stand aside and leave the decision making to everyone else.
We have become accustomed in the United States to taking democracy for granted. We treat government like it is just another business we have to deal with, like Spectrum or Amazon. You pay taxes, you expect services, and that’s that. People are quick to complain when they are unhappy and somehow think that’s pretty much what citizenship is about. But citizenships is about more than that.
Here is what democracy looks like in that other country where I have lived a good portion of my life, Bolivia. Last Sunday, Bolivia had its vote for president and it looked like this.
To begin with, voting is an obligation by law. For three months after an election is held, if you can’t produce your voting stub as proof that you voted, you can’t make a transaction in a bank. You can’t get served by any government office. You are free to vote for whomever you like, or turn your ballot in blank if you wish, but you have to show up.
Voting in Bolivia also isn’t something that people are expected to cram in, somewhere between picking up your kids at day care and getting home from your job. An entire Sunday is set aside, nationwide, for only that purpose. Starting 48 hours beforehand all campaigning by candidates must cease. Voters are left to reflect on their choices without all the political noise. It is also illegal to buy or consume alcohol for the two days prior to the vote. The store shelves where beer and wine are kept are cordoned off with the same yellow tape used to mark off a crime scene.
I think the idea is to keep people from voting while drunk, but to be honest, everyone just stocks up early. Who doesn’t want a beer on a Sunday in which there is pretty much nothing else to do after you vote?
On election day all car traffic is banned. In our rural village of Tiquipaya, our neighbors walked together or rode bicycles up the long dirt road to the pueblo’s one polling station (a school) and stood in line to cast their ballot. This year they did so in masks, amidst a pandemic still in full force.
There is a reason that people in Bolivia don’t complain about voting being treated so seriously. Many of them know too well what it is like to live without a democracy. For decades they lived under dictatorships (most of them, unfortunately, backed by the U.S.). Our adoption lawyer told us how her father was dragged from her home in the night. Another friend’s brother was "disappeared," the term for being taken and never being seen again. Our Spanish teacher was accused of being a communist and thrown into a jail cell, pregnant. Two other close friends quietly told me their stories of being arrested and tortured. For them, voting is not a burden to complain about, but a sacred right to be exercised.
Here in the U.S. we assume that we will always have a democracy because we have always had one. But the things we take for granted are also the things we lose because we stop noticing. And our democracy is getting steadily weaker, not stronger. Citizenship is not just a legal status, it requires action. What does that mean?
It begins with taking time to be informed, tuning out Facebook and fake news long enough to actually read a legitimate newspaper or listen to a legitimate news cast. What is the difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump on health care reform? What does each party have to say about global climate change, or about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic? Government of the people can’t function if the people aren’t willing to take the time to understand the issues facing the country.
It means voting, and in New York now that has never been easier. Take your pick — vote by mail, vote early, or vote on Election Day. And vote not just in the race for President, but also for who will represent us in Congress, in Albany, and in local government. It is not rocket science to learn about these things, and here you can still drink all the beer you want while you do it.
Winston Churchill once famously said, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” My friends in Bolivia, who dutifully cast their ballots last Sunday, know in a hard way what that really means. Do we also know that here, enough to take our responsibility as citizens seriously?
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
