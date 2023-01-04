Across the Buffalo-Niagara region we have all just been through a winter storm together that was more severe than any since the infamous Blizzard of '77. By several measures this Christmas storm was even more severe. It lasted longer. More people died.
For many of us the Blizzard of 2022 was largely an inconvenience, or even an opportunity to hibernate close with family over the Christmas holiday. For thousands of others who suffered through power outages or without heat, or who were separated from family at the time we most love being together, the Blizzard of 2022 was deeply difficult. For others it brought real tragedy.
It is in times like this one that communities and the people who live in them reveal something of their character, and in particular our capacity for empathy and solidarity with both neighbors and strangers. How did we do this time around?
The national media has been filled with powerful stories of the people who acted selflessly in our communities.
One of those great stories comes from just down the road in Williamsville. Nine tourists from South Korea and their driver got stuck in the snow in their travel van as they were en route to Niagara Falls. They knocked on the door of Andrea and Alexander Campagna to borrow a shovel to dig their way out. That was Friday morning just as the storm was getting fierce and getting back on the road was not an option. Instead those 10 strangers became the Campagnas’ houseguests for two days. They spent Christmas weekend cooking and eating together and watching the Bills beat Chicago.
Another story comes from Buffalo. On Christmas Eve a young mother named Sha’Kyra Aughtry heard screams for help coming from her street. A man in his 60s with mental disabilities had wandered from his group home into the storm and was freezing to death outside. Aughtry and her husband got him inside and cared for him for two days until emergency responders could finally get through and take him to Erie County Medical Center for care. The couple saved his life.
Not every act of solidarity and support in a storm was so dramatic, but still, our community here in Lockport was filled with them. People went out in the cold, sometimes for hours, to plow their neighbors’ driveways so they could get out of their homes, at least on foot. Strangers went out in a blizzard to aid of people stuck in their cars. When people took to a local Facebook group to ask for help in small ways — diapers for a baby, milk for their children — people they didn’t know came to their aid.
Even after the storm passed, acts of neighborliness were still on display. As the piles of snow began melting into giant ponds in the street last week I ran into my friend Monica Roland who was out in a pair of high rubber boots. Rake in hand, she was clearing debris from a storm drain so that her neighbors could avoid having a lake take over their yards (and potentially their basements as well).
To be clear, not everyone around us was touched by a spirit of generosity and support amidst a historic storm. The local Facebook group also had its share of complainers who couldn’t believe that the City of Lockport hadn’t plowed every street in town by Christmas Eve, even as the blizzard continued. Others were upset that Walmart and Tops would dare inconvenience them by closing down in the midst of a brutal storm.
When a young mother expressed sorrow that her children were stranded at a relative’s house four blocks away and asked for help reaching them for Christmas, a local man berated her for not just walking over and getting them and walking them home. This in a storm that had already claimed the lives of people risking even shorter trips on foot.
I read a short parable in a book the other day that took on new meaning in the Blizzard of '22. A mother tells her son, “We each have two wolves within us — one that does bad and one that does good.” The son asks, “Which one is the stronger?” The mother replies, “The one we feed.”
So here is an expression of gratitude to all those who in the midst of a storm did not ask, “Why am I being inconvenienced?” but instead looked around and asked, “What can I do to help?” Whether their deeds of empathy and solidarity were large and well-publicized or small and known only to themselves, these are the acts and the people that make us a community.
Thank you, all of you, who fed the wolf that does good.
