JOE GENCO: For the love of radio

One of the great joys of working for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal is feeling like I have a stake in local radio.
WLVL and WEBR operate on opposite ends of the county but both are indispensable because of the information that gets shared.
I admit, when I lived in Erie County and had a long commute, I listened more frequently because I spent more time driving.
I’ve been a frequent guest on WEBR with Tom Darro, who somehow has been hosting a radio show since before I was born. He will let almost anyone on the air, including me next Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.
His Viewpoints show airs from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Every year he does a Frank Sinatra birthday tribute. This year it will air from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. It was pushed back a week by the windstorm because of Spectrum being down.
Darro has been doing the Sinatra show since 1974 when the great crooner had a legendary performance at Madison Square Garden. In the beginning, it was sponsored by Tops. Later, Yaseen’s Jewelers took over. When Yaseen’s stepped aside, Guido’s Upholstery was in line.
If you think advertising doesn’t work, think again. My couch is at Guido’s as we speak. Steve’s Auto now works on the Genco family cars. I shopped at DiCamillo’s yesterday. Darro is a one-man superspreader. Of business, that is.
His familiar cast of characters call in regularly. Sometimes they are hard on me, asking tough, nonsensical questions like “why isn’t your paper more concerned with the crisis at the southern border?” (Because we have too much important local news going on. I am more concerned with the northern border, which I can see from my porch.)
Then there was the call from Dave. He led us to the bitcoin mine that opened at the former DuPont plant on Buffalo Avenue. It led to a great story by Tom Lizardo.
Meanwhile, over at WLVL, the legendary Hank Nevins soldiers on anchoring Niagara County news with the Niagara News minute throughout the day and Wake Up with Stephanie Codd and John Maser in the morning.
Darro laughs about Nevins. They’ve known each other since the mid 1960s. Nevins was on Armed Forces Radio in Vietnam, running 12-hour shifts and getting to know Pat Sajac of Wheel of Fortune fame. Nevins started making a lifetime of experience with WLVL’s predecessor, WUSJ, and he spins records at cruise nights and works at other stations in addition. Do these guys ever get old?
“I am. He’s not,” Darro said of Nevins. “He’s got an incredible amount of energy. We are the same age, 10 years younger than Danny Neaverth.”
Supporting local radio is like supporting a local newspaper. There is no other credible place for the important minutiae to find a hearing. It’s Edwina, calling Darro to ask tough questions about the county budget and fund balance. It’s also Tradio.
I admit listening to — and enjoying — Tradio. Where else can you buy that new-to-you chain saw, recliner or lawnmower? “I’ve got a new in-the-box Kohler toilet. I’m looking for $75.”
Also, when Dave Ramsey was on in the afternoon, I listened, repeatedly. Now he’s on 9 p.m. to midnight, past my bedtime.
Still, his message for those with money woes is common-sense and validating. I say validating because we followed his message before we knew what it was. His baby steps were validating even if we still struggle a bit here and there.
I remember years ago talking to Joe Kulikowski, who had TwinTon Auto in North Tonawanda. He would run off the names of car dealers in western New York who started on his lot selling cars.
Darro can be like that. Among those who got their start at the former WJJL were John Murphy, Joe Chili and Mary Travers. If Travers and Murphy seem right together they are. They met at the radio station.
That’s the thing — as time goes on, these timeless institutions are to be cherished. I probably can’t go back to a scratchy transistor radio listening to Stan Barron. I can, however, tune in to Tradio or Viewpoints and celebrate the simple things. I can also remind people: It might cost a little more to advertise in the Union-Sun & Journal or the Gazette, or on the radio, but it works. Readers and listeners remain more impressionable and loyal than people on social media.
Contact regional news editor Joe Genco at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250, or joe.genco@lockportjournal.com.
