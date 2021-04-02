Part of working for a newspaper is understanding you will get random phone calls, some worthwhile, some annoying and many in between.
A call came last week from area code 703. The woman, elderly, recited her number once with horrible rhythm, “Hithisisdoctorsaramannat 71 32186 15. We used to stay at Hotel Niagara and there was a church near there and I don’t want to go on the computer but I’d like to visit again and I need a number to know if it is still there.”
Names have been changed to respect the innocent but I called her back once I solved her horrible phone rhythm. She thought it was Saints Peter and Paul. Nothing in that vicinity matched her description but I spun by, looked around and called her back.
“Could it be St. Peter’s Episcopal?” I asked
“Yes, that’s it,” she said. “We love Niagara Falls. It is a beautiful place and we will be back. I have a story to tell you one day but not now.”
I guess I will just stay intrigued.
Then there was a call from several weeks ago from a kind woman in Marietta, Ga.
“I was cleaning out some things and came across some old Niagara Gazettes,” she said. “It seems a shame to throw them away. Would you be interested if I sent them to you?”
That caller had no way of knowing that while the newspaper we safeguard today is a tough, resilient core of what it once was, there is a dearth of such resources.
I forgot about it and went about my business until Wednesday, when I got a message from the affable Jackie Bilogan. She’s the kind woman with the British accent who runs our circulation department.
“There’s two boxes addressed to you down by my desk,” she said. “They aren’t heavy but you should come get them.”
I retrieved the boxes.
“Why would someone from Marietta, Georgia, be sending me boxes?” I asked myself, “and why would they pay $29.15 in postage for each box?”
Then I remembered that call from several weeks ago.
In those boxes, in pristine condition, are old copies of the Gazette from the 1960s and 1970s, including copies chronicling the Kennedy assassination.
I lost a couple hours mesmerized by those papers and details about President John F. Kennedy. There was even an eight-page tabloid special section, complete with union bug and a disclaimer on the back page noting it was produced by the Democratic National Committee.
Could you imagine a successful presidential campaign using such a tactic today?
Then there was the Pine Plaza Gift Guide dated Dec. 5, 1963. All 23 stores were open until 9 p.m. and parking was free with no meters. At Leed’s Reliable Jewelers a waterproof watch was just $24.99. You could also grab a porterhouse or T-bone from Star Discount Foods for just 89 cents a pound.
Those papers will sit in a pile and be cherished. There were even some copies of the Buffalo News and Courier-Express. My family subscribed to the Courier until we moved to Alden from North Buffalo in 1973.
Then there was a call from a woman in Vestal wanting to know if we would run her letter to the editor praising Gov. Andrew Cuomo. I called her back to say no, because she wasn’t local, but even in that, I learned something.
Her letter gushed with all the good Cuomo has done and glossed over the bad.
It’s the second time I’ve spoken to a widow in that 75 to 85 demographic who seemed to have a crush on the governor.
I think what happened was he went on television daily with Covid briefings, an issue he could address charmingly via live television. They took to his charm and, perceiving him now as under attack, feel compelled to respond.
As for me, I’ll be over here, answering the phone again next time you call, too.
Joe Genco is the regional news editor for the Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette. Contact him at joe.genco@lockportjournal.com or 282-2311, extension 2250.
