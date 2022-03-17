JOE GENCO: 'Reval' isn't a bad thing

Maybe I'm weird. Why is it I like the math involved in understanding property assessments and equalization rates?
That’s the not-so-complicated formula that determines a) What percentage of current value your home is; and b) how your tax bill will add up.
Here’s hoping it works, in a simplified version:
Let’s say Niagara Falls is assessed at 63% of full market value. You live in a home valued at $200,000. Sixty-three percent of $200,000 means your home should be assessed at $126,000.
The trouble is, as time marches, some homes appreciate and some depreciate. If the assessment rolls are not kept true, some neighborhoods go up but never have their values adjusted. Others go down. Inequities expand exponentially.
Failing to maintain an updated assessment roll is the siren of incompetence in government. There are few worse things an elected official can do.
What’s more, those equalization rates complicate the math.
Hence, you can’t take the assessed value of a home from one town and multiply it times a tax rate from another town to get a meaningful tax bill. The result is nonsense, even if I have seen it done in daily and weekly newspapers.
I thought about all this as I pondered Lockport and Niagara Falls both undergoing the revaluation process.
There will be extreme, and painful, examples.
What I can’t figure is this: The state has an aid program that reimburses communities for maintaining full-market valuation. They are allowed to access the aid every three years.
Three dollars or so a parcel is not much but consider this: Lockport just paid $400,000 to GAR Associates to reassess 8,200 or so taxable parcels. Even without that aid, GAR quoted $25,000 to keep the roll updated annually. Hence, at $25,000 a year, keeping the roll updated would cost $200,000 every 8 years. If you run the business of government, how is that not fiscally responsible?
How it is a city like Lockport or Niagara Falls didn’t decide years ago to move to 100% and stay there is beyond comprehension. The extra aid that comes with that decision offsets the cost. How many cash-positive activities do governments have so that they can ignore even one?
I spoke to John Shoemaker, Niagara County director of real property services. He’s pretty matter-of-fact on the issue.
“As assessors, we are always looking for fairness,” he said. “Property doesn’t appreciate and depreciate at the same rate. The way to justify cost is fairness.”
Incomplete reporting sometimes complicates things. That happened in 2006 in the Niagara Gazette when reporting on a revolt included only complaints about increased assessments in the LaSalle and Cayuga neighborhoods, rather than telling the whole story. I wasn’t here then.
Shoemaker said he’s seen the same glitch.
“The first thing you hear is ‘they're doing this to raise taxes’” he said. “That could not be farther from the truth.”
While conventional wisdom says revaluation results in one third of properties going up in value, a third going down and a third staying the same, Shoemaker said until it is done, it’s hard to say.
In Lockport, where revaluation is almost final, letters were mailed to taxpayers earlier this month. Inevitably, there will be a few inaccuracies but the vast majority will be proved accurate. Assessor Tracy Farrell said she’s had a few complaints but not too many.
“One gentleman called to say the house is gutted. That was a mistake on my part,” she said.
On the other hand, Farrell concedes to human nature.
“It is a tough subject to understand,” she said. “When people don’t understand, they get mad.”
Rather than getting mad, take some time to understand the system and support keeping tax rolls equitably assessed.
