The lunar year, or Chinese New Year, begins Feb. 12 and the zodiac animal associated with 2021 is the ox.
For all intents and purposes, the ox should’ve been the first animal in the Chinese Zodiac. The ox is hardworking and honest. He pulls a lot of weight and is generally well regarded by his peers.
But the first animal of the Chinese Zodiac turned out to be the rat (2020). A funny story that explains this is the Jade Emperor of China had a party and said the order of the animals would be determined by whoever showed up first. The Ox was the bettor’s favorite, but his friend the Rat asked him for a ride, and just as they were both about to arrive, he jumped off of Ox’s back and arrived first.
Not really sure if that’s really relevant, but because of that nimble jump, the Year of the Ox arrives slightly behind schedule.
Margaret Thatcher, former-prime minister of the UK, was born on the Year of the Ox. So was Barack Obama. So was Saddam Hussein and Robert Kennedy, Princess Diana Spencer, Dustin Hoffman and George Clooney. Even Walt Disney was born on the Year of the Ox.
My brother, Tim, was also born in the Year of the Ox, and I would often marvel at the way he could get through his chores, practice his passions (he’s a championship chess player) and even clear a trail in the woods behind our house without slowing down. My brother is a classic Ox.
But what will my brother and his fellow Ox, as well as, anyone who celebrates Chinese New Year do in what is still considered a pandemic?
In years passed I’ve seen plenty of Chinese dragons, men and women banging sticks and drums and parades through Chinatown in New York City. This year not so much.
It seems this year my brother and other Ox will probably have to stew in their homes this year, and that’s ironic because I’ll be trolling Asian food shops for the ingredients to ox-tail soup, a real delicacy.
If there is an Ox in your life, consider asking your local bank for a Lunar Year envelope. They’re red with gold lettering. Stick a couple bucks into them and pass them over. That’s lucky money and should be spent by your Ox on his or her favorite thing.
Benjamin Joe is a reporter at the Lockport Journal.
