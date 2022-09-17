I recently wrote about how New York State’s “discovery reform” law has made it extremely difficult to hold individuals accountable for “low level” crimes like shoplifting. The same law is having an even worse impact on the prosecution of violent crime.
Without a doubt, the biggest obstacle to law enforcement bringing violent offenders to justice is fearful or reluctant witnesses. It is not at all uncommon for a shooting or stabbing to be committed in full view of several, or even a crowd, of eyewitnesses, and for nobody to be willing to tell the police what they saw. Our system of criminal justice depends on witnesses. When you boil it down, a trial is a series of witnesses telling what they saw and heard. It doesn’t matter how sure we are that a defendant committed a crime, if there are no witnesses before the grand jury, no indictment gets filed. If there are no witnesses at trial, there is no conviction. The defendant goes free.
This isn’t lost on criminals. Criminals, and especially violent criminals, know if they can keep witnesses from testifying, they will get away with their crimes. Just think about the history of the mafia in our country. Everybody knew who was committing crimes, but successful prosecutions were rare because fear prevented victims and witnesses from testifying. Initiatives like the federal witness protection program came into existence to combat this pernicious problem. The government took action to protect witnesses.
You would think, given the scourge of violent crime we are facing, that New York State would be doing everything in its power to protect witnesses, and to combat witness intimidation. Unfortunately, with the passage of “discovery reform,” our state has done the opposite.
It is now the law in this state that shortly after arraignment prosecutors must provide criminal defendants: 1) the names and contact information for all witnesses and persons known to have information about their case; 2) a copy of all written, audio, or video recorded witness statements; and 3) a copy of the transcript of all testimony of witnesses before the Grand Jury. Instead of protecting witnesses, this law literally requires prosecutors to let defendants know exactly who the witnesses against them are, what they said, and how to get ahold of them.
Since I took office in January 2021, I’ve seen witness statements circulated on social media with threatening messages. We’ve had friends and associates of the defendant showing up at witnesses’ place of work. Cars driven by witnesses’ homes with threatening gestures flashing out the windows. “Messages” have been delivered to witnesses that they shouldn’t show up to court. Witnesses have been physically assaulted. We can often tell these instances of witness intimidation are directly related to the “discovery reform” law because they start happening shortly after the discovery materials are provided to the defendant, or because the witness was otherwise unknown to the defendant. Intimidation isn’t limited to victims or eyewitnesses to the actual crime. Even witnesses who have minor information, only tangentially related to the case, but whose name and contact information had to be disclosed, have been targeted.
The law does allow me to apply for a protective order restricting access to witness information, or restricting access only to the defendant’s lawyer, but only if I can show “good cause” why. In other words, there has to be some specific reason, like threats already made, or a history of witness intimidation by the defendant. Just the knowledge that this type of witness intimidation is commonplace isn’t enough. Nevertheless, we are asking for protective orders regularly. Sometimes the court gives them to us, sometimes not. When we do get them, they usually protect only one or two specific witnesses, not everyone. Even in cases where there is a protective order, we have seen defendants gain access to the protected information from careless defense attorneys, and use it to intimidate witnesses.
The “discovery reform” law is impacting DA’s Offices’ ability to prosecute violent crimes, and not just in the cases I mentioned, where witnesses were intimidated, but in all cases, because the word has gotten out. People know their information must be provided to the defendant. Police now regularly hear potential witnesses say they won’t cooperate because they know that if they do, the defendant is going to find out, and they are scared.
Every law is a balancing of interests. In the case of “discovery reform,” our legislature and governor had to balance the interests of criminal defendants against the interests of crime victims and witnesses. It’s pretty clear which side of the balance they found most weighty.
Brian D. Seaman is the Niagara County District Attorney.
