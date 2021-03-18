Keep your sunny side up

When someone refers to a light at the end of the tunnel, like the joke says, I envision a train bearing down. I am skeptical that way, but I prefer the word sardonic. Consequently, I approach the impending era of good feeling warily.
The COVID-19 vaccination is ubiquitous to the point that someone somewhere is likely scheming to make big bucks by exporting America’s excess of the magic elixir. We even have enough needles, OMG, and capable administering personnel, since the Biden administration, CNBC recently reported, intends to deputize dentists, veterinarians, emergency medical technicians and medical students to begin administering vaccines. That’s the Department of Health and Human Services flexing its authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005.
The thought of a veterinarian on duty at the CVS vaccination station is only moderately less ludicrous than a U.S. resident entering a dog and cat clinic for a dose or two of immunization, and I am totally in favor of it. I’m the type who’d brag that a veterinarian inoculated me.
So we enter a period of time so ripe with inspiration and optimism that even Rachel Maddow is having trouble finding something about which to gripe. Soon, everyone who wants the protection will obtain it. Whatever we had planned in 2020 will be accomplished, enjoyed, savored in 2021. The welcome mat will be installed at concert halls, restaurants and ballparks. Federal money to mitigate the pain and inconvenience of those who survived is already arriving; those printing presses you see on television news, the ones with the blank checks rolling through them, are greased and functioning.
Winter takes its last gasps, and somehow the sky is bluer, the grass greener and the beer colder. Your kids will soon start getting smart again.
Not so fast, citizen.
Forty-nine percent of those who identified themselves to a PBS NewsHour/Marist poll last week as Republican and male said they have no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine. The solution is obvious: the way you avoid the wrong side of the tracks, or people by your own definition Not Like You, is to stay away from gatherings of Republicans. That would include the 27th Congressional District of New York State, I guess, but such self-exile would, in many cases, be inopportune at the least.
Personally I welcome an injection to my confidence and faith in humanity and government, not to mention my health and well-being, largely because I know how it feels to be lacking in those things. This is from a guy who washes hands frequently and wears a mask whenever outdoors, and when he mutters “Hit me with some alcohol” while in the car, he means that glovebox hand sanitizer bottle.
We are slowly turning toward normal, so I am informed, which means crowds will crowd wherever I go, COVID-19 cases will decline in hospitals as the number of traffic accident victims rises, and if common bonds shaped by common misery will bring on better understanding, I suspect it won’t last long.
I look forward to our new attitude toward normal. Houses will become more desirable — they’ve demonstrated their value as fortresses of solitude — and office and retail space less so, because we have learned to rely less on them. This, incidentally, is the time to reinforce America’s electrical and cellphone grids. More than ever, we cannot live without them, and that Biden fellow is eager to throw money, someone’s money, at a warehouse of urgent national conditions so he may as well start there, before we all — gasp! — go outdoors to shop again.
Our yellow brick road is a narrow one. The scattershot means of going to school in the past year suggests that students K-through-college may have wasted a year. The similarly haphazard ways of going to work have left talented people without a place to practice their expertise.
Nursing schools will be awash in applicants. Volunteer fire companies, too, once we progress to the point of confidence that all of this is truly over. There will be at least one television program in the style of “Entertainment Tonight” but featuring scientists, and it will be adequately successful in spawning imitators.
Is a golden age coming? Hell no, not as long as our best and brightest go into fields other than politics. A better one is coming, though, as this country, this world, emerges from something not easily accepted, and that’s shared sacrifice, even if the pandemic has not been shared equally.
After Vaccination No. 2, you’re given a card to carry. The way some people eagerly await the moment they take the U.S. citizens’ oath, I await that needle, and that card. I am not skeptical about it.
