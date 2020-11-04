Recently, while I was attempting to clean through and re-organize our office at home, I stumbled on what turned out to be an old diary that my grandfather George Drum had kept over a century ago, back in 1909. Suddenly less interested in the state of the office, I sat down intending to leaf through a few of the old entries, which had been authored well over 100 years ago.
At first the notes seemed rather commonplace. They contained the mundane daily records that many early 20th century farmers kept: the weather, what they planted or harvested on a particular day (husked corn, planted potatoes, picked apples), etc. Normally my grandfather would work six days a week, with his Sunday entries describing normal weekend leisure activities like "Visited friends," "Went to a ball game in Gasport" or "Went for a ride down to Grandpa’s."
After reading over several pages, I happened across what turned out to be a very touching entry dated 18 April 1909. On that particular Sunday, after a brief mention of the weather, a second line contained just one rather cryptic note: “A girl came to town.”
At first, I couldn’t figure out what it meant, but then I looked again at the date … April 18, 1909, the day my Aunt Alice was born. “A girl came to town” was the happy entry of a new father, probably written within a couple of hours of his daughter’s birth.
I found myself smiling at the down-to-earth way he chose to write about such a joyful day in his life. My smile began to falter, though, when I realized that he would not live to see his newborn daughter’s 10th birthday and I would grow up never having known my own grandfather.
You see, he died during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which would ultimately end the lives of 675,000 Americans and at least 3.3% of the total world’s population at the time, an astounding 50 million people.
That realization brought me abruptly back to our current days and to our struggles with coronavirus pandemic, and a couple of things were brought forcefully to mind.
First, I’ve been given a stark reminder of how fortunate we are to live in a time where we have the modern medical knowledge and resources that are greatly reducing the effect of what could have been a similarly devastating event.
Second, though, it should serve as a caution to us all that the knowledge we have today can only be effective when we do our best to use it. While we cannot (and should not) stop our lives or our livelihoods out of fear, wisdom demands that we exercise caution.
Please don’t take the chance of putting yourself or your loved ones through what happened to my grandfather and his family — be smart, be careful, keep a safe distance whenever possible, and wear a mask.
Rick Drum resides in Gasport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.