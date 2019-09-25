Let's understand -- and respect -- 'service' animals

I read a story on the internet recently about someone who was looking for a pet-friendly house or apartment to rent and was having a hard time. On social media, they posted that they were having difficulty and someone else suggested something that seemed a bit shady to me: Get the dog a vest and tell landlords that he's “a service dog, that way they can’t turn them away."
I did a bit of research and found that doing this is a crime. Under the federal Fair Housing Act, to possess an emotional support animal in a rental property, you’re required to have a disability. And current New York State law prohibits people from knowingly affixing to an animal any false or improper tag identifying it as a guide, therapy or service animal. Violations of this law might bring about a fine of $100 and 15 days in jail.
When a person pretends their pet is a service animal, this shows a total lack of respect for all the real service animals out there — and those that need them. Service animals are trained to provide assistance to handicapped people.
Under local, state and federal laws, people with disabilities are allowed have service animals in public areas such as retail stores even though animals generally are barred from entry by local or state health codes. I wonder about people taking advantage of this and abusing the protections.
The state law outlaws the use of fraudulent identification tags, but not all service animals have to wear a patch, vest or harness identifying them as such. Not that such devices mean much, anyway. I looked up "service animal vest" and Google returned 167,000,000 results. Most of the sites I looked up that sell the vests don't require any type of documentation; and some offer to provide an ID card in addition. Some of these vests were priced as low as $5.
Service animals include those that have received training to perform tasks that their owners cannot do on their own, such as a Seeing Eye dog. There are also emotional support animals (ESAs) that may or may not be trained. Their purpose is to soothe someone with a mental health problem.
Therapy animals are usually registered through an agency and their purpose is to provide help to those who need it. Therapy animals have no rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, but places that do not usually allow pets, such as hospitals and schools, could allow them to visit. Legally speaking, only miniature horses and dogs are defined as therapy animals. I wonder why these are the only authorized animals. What about cats or ferrets?
The National Institute of Health reports that “studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood” — and any person who loves their pet can verify. Having an animal as a companion is one of the best drug-free antidotes to loneliness out there.
Meanwhile, anxiety has been identified as a mental health problem and its reported levels are increasing across the board. To help us feel better, we are instructed to get more exercise and more sleep, eat more wisely and maybe snuggle with a pet. Maybe that’s why millennials are the largest and most enthusiastic sector of pet owners in America. A 2018 survey showed 67% of millennials who own pets think of them as their “fur babies.”
But deriving comfort from an animal doesn’t give anyone the right to special treatment, particularly when that interferes with the rights of those with real disabilities. While anxiety is lousy, official ESAs are intended to assist those people who suffer from debilitating symptoms.
With stronger rules in place, the days of suspicious ESA certifications could be waning. Until that time, all we have is an inadequate honor system filled with selfishness and profiteering.
You would not claim to be blind just so you could get a reduced bus fare, or fake being a paraplegic just to be able to use a wheelchair while shopping. So, please don’t lie and say your dog is a service animal. Be considerate of those who justifiably need one and leave your pets at home.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
