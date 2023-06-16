With primary election day fast approaching, I feel compelled to respond to the false information being published by my opponent Dave Mongielo as well as Rick Zimmermann and Derek Howe, who are running for Lockport town council seats against incumbents Paul Siejak and Tom Keough. My goal is to make sure the residents of the Town of Lockport understand the facts.
In their recent mailer, they say they will ”Establish a citizen’s review panel to resolve reassessment disputes”. This is already in place and has been for decades. When you receive your assessment notice, there is a designated time for you to do just that; it’s called Grievance Day and you sit down with members of the community, not elected officials.
Second, they call to “Institute a monthly open meeting to hear community concerns”. Again, that takes place each month at our Town Board meeting. There is a public comment portion of the meeting for residents to address the board and voice their concerns.
Next, they will “fight to increase financial support for our first responders and volunteer fire companies.” We certainly value the service provided by our five volunteer fire companies to the residents of the Town of Lockport. In fact, there is a total of $1.8 million allocated for this purpose in the 2023 budget.
Then there is the issue of property reassessment. Yes, we do believe in annual reassessment because it ensures that everyone is paying their fair share. Just because the value of your home increases, does not mean your taxes will go up accordingly. If you bought your house 10 years ago for $110,000 and today it’s worth $200,000, that’s a great investment, and if you wanted to sell, you would certainly do well. We don’t have anything to do with the prices people are willing to pay for homes when they are listed. If you have watched the real estate market at all lately, you’ll see that homes are selling for well over their assessed value.
Now, let’s talk about (the challengers’) statement “in 2022 – there was 18.9 million in town cash assets”. This is completely false. The accusation is that this money is not allocated for anything. The $18.9 million is the total budget for 2023 to run the entire town. It is not excess funds. You know how much it costs to run your own household, it takes money for us to improve water and sewer lines, pave the roads each year, and employ staff to provide services that our residents expect and are entitled to.
Mr. Mongielo wants to be your next Town Supervisor, yet he currently owes $125,000 in overdue property taxes. So, he expects you to pay your share, yet he doesn’t pay his.
There was also a recent incident where he verbally abused an employee of the DMV because she wouldn’t do what he wanted because he didn’t have the proper paperwork. He called her a vulgar name which I can’t repeat here and then told her “you work for me!” Imagine how he would treat staff and residents of the community. Not a good look for someone who wants to hold the top office in the Town of Lockport.
The experience of our team allows us to understand how to run a vital operation and keep the needs of the residents at the forefront. Tom and I are retired from the US Air Force and Paul from General Motors after 31 years of dedicated service, and we have chosen to serve our community in our retirement years.
I encourage you to exercise your right to vote and make your voice heard on primary election day, June 27th. We would be honored to have your support for the current team — Mark Crocker for Supervisor and Tom Keough and Paul Siejak for council — so that we can continue to serve the residents of the Town of Lockport in the respectful manner they deserve.
