Let's support our Olympians' wellness  

Wellness matters. The lyrics of the familiar hymn "It Is Well With My Soul" speak of wellness of the soul despite less than perfect circumstances. Wellness is a term that has emerged prominently in our society over the past two decades. Although diet, health and fitness were movements during the latter part of the 20th century, it seems to me that "wellness" has taken these life essentials to the next level. Wellness now embraces physical, spiritual, environmental, social, emotional and mental well-being.
At globalwellnessinstitute.org, wellness is defined as "a modern word with ancient roots. The key tenets of wellness as both preventive and holistic can be traced back to ancient civilizations from the East (India, China) to the West (Greece, Rome). In 19th-century Europe and the United States, a variety of intellectual, religious and medical movements developed in parallel with conventional medicine. With their focus on holistic and natural approaches, self-healing and preventive care, these movements have provided a firm foundation for wellness today.”
Like many of you, I have been watching some of the Summer Olympics at Tokyo, especially to follow the incredible athletes representing the United States. Sometimes, I have been disappointed with the hardness of the criticism leveled against certain teams and athletes when they failed to deliver perfection in a certain sport — winning bronze instead of gold, losing to a team they were supposed to beat, et cetera. However, when hearing from professional athletes, Olympians themselves or past Olympians turned commentators, I began to notice a shift in the dialogue.
During the triumphs, trials, successes and surprises, I noticed a welcome display of sportsmanship, character, compassion and support from Olympic athletes and from the other members of their team. For the first time in my life, I have seen a rise of respect and understanding for the mental and emotional health of our Olympians. They are not androids and should not be treated as such, or expected to perform perfectly even in the pursuit of excellence. Despite the disappointment of learning that Simone Biles, the greatest, most decorated gymnast in the world, had withdrawn from certain competitions, her teammates and multi-gold medalists like swimmer Michael Phelps have shown amazing understanding and support.
I hope that this generation of Olympians, and those that follow, will continue to be appreciated for their incredible talent while also being respected as human beings. Mental, emotional, physical and spiritual wellness in our Olympic athletes matters. Let’s be in support of their wellness, even as we appreciate their athletic excellence.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal.
It Is Well With My Soul
When peace like a river, attendeth my way
When sorrows like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say
It is well, it is well, with my soul …
Though Satan should buffet, though trials should come,
Let this blest assurance control,
That Christ has regarded my helpless estate,
And hath shed His own blood for my soul …
My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!
My sin, not in part but the whole,
Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, O my soul …
O Lord, haste the day when my faith shall be sight,
the clouds be rolled back as a scroll;
the trump shall resound and the Lord shall descend;
even so, it is well with my soul;
It is well, with my soul,
It is well, it is well, with my soul.
— Lyrics by Horatio Spafford, music by Philip Bliss, 1873
