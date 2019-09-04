Life's full of coincidences

There has been a series of coincidences in my life. My buddy grew up in a house full of girls in Amherst. One of them dated a Harley-driving, leather-vested, Vietnam-veteran biker from Barker. They went out for quite some time until we figured out he was my daughter-in-law's father. Small world.
I recently needed some service on my recliner that I bought over 10 years ago. I used to do this type of work myself but cannot do it any more so I called the furniture store where I bought it and asked if they had a repairman. They replied they didn’t and sent all their repair work to a third party, Fred.
When Fred answered the phone he said, “before I set up an appointment, my caller ID said that you are Norbert Rug. Is this the same Norbert Rug that used to go to a square dance club for teens that was held in a volunteer fire hall in Amherst?”
I thought this was an odd question but I replied, yes, it was. I hadn’t thought about that club in decades. Fred said he used to belong to the same club and he remembered me. What a coincidence, meeting up with a fellow square dancer 55 years later.
I am frequently recognized due to my picture regularly being in this newspaper, but it is unusual when my wife is spotted. This week we were at my oncologist's office in Williamsville when a woman was leaving the office. She stopped, turned and approached us and asked whether we were from Lockport. I assumed this was another one of my fans but when we said we were, she said she recognized my wife from the grocery store where she was a cashier.
I recently went for new hearing aids. The pair that I needed to replace was several years old and nearing the end of useful life. I wasn’t really ready to spend another $6,000 so I shopped around. I found some that seemed very similar to the ones I had for much less, made by the same manufacturer, so I thought I would try them out.
The person I met with was very frendly and professional. After she was done examining me, giving me the hearing test, explaining my results and I had bought my new hearing aids, we started chatting. It turned out she grew up in Getzville like I did. Getzville isn’t that large. To give you an idea just how small Getzville was, when I first moved there the post office was just around the corner, on Hausseur Road, in the postmaster’s garage. I used to go there to watch him sort the mail into pigeon holes before he delivered it, so it seemed a coincidence that to me I would meet, in Lockport, someone from my home burg.
The house next door to us was recently sold. When Donna and I first moved in to our house, over 40 years ago, there were two women living next door. Several owners/tenants later, the new owners are ... two women. We have met them and I think they will be good neighbors just like the first ones we had. Coincidence or not? I’ll let you decide.
One day Donna and I were eating at Reid’s. We seldom eat there, preferring to bring home our dinner, but this time we decided to eat there. We were sitting at a picnic table having our hot dogs and onion rings when a man walked past us and sat down at another table with his son. It was my oncologist from Amherst. He and his son were coming back from spending the day at Olcott and thought they would stop in for a meal. Who would have thought we would end up in the same place at the same time, so far from his home?
Donna and I were sitting on our front porch one afternoon when I remarked to her that we hadn’t had any visitors for quite a while. Later that day, people started showing up. It was like I had sent out a psychic beacon to acquaintances that we wanted some company. This sure felt freaky.
Donna and I had gone to one of our favorite restaurants for dinner. When I called for reservations, I gave my last name. When we sat down our server came over and asked if I was related to Richard. When I said yes she introduced herself as my nephew’s fiancée. What are the odds on that?
Even within the comparatively small example of my life, there are many opportunities for coincidences. When I think about all the people I know, every one of the places that I go and all the places that they go, the chances are really good that I will bump into someone I know, somewhere, sometime.
Things like this just happen because we live in a random universe. We think coincidences may have something to do with us, some inner meaning, but they don’t.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com .
