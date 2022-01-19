Life without Facebook

I opened my Facebook account in 2006 and deleted it in the fall of 2020. I amassed hundreds of Facebook friends during that time. Musicians, colleagues and music fans made up most of my friends’ list. I have met a lot of people performing as a musician, and Facebook is a useful tool for band promotion. My band has a Facebook page, and the drummer posts all the gig dates and band pics. He can have all the fun.
The memes, food pics and pithy banter was mind-numbing, and the political animus became irksome. My 14-year Facebook journey was not all bad. I joined fascinating nature groups and marveled at the incredible photos. However, I decided I wanted to live in my moments, not document them for approval. Spending time on Facebook impaired my personal growth, patience and empathy. So, with a few quick clicks, I made a clean break. No farewell posts. No explanation. I maintain a physical and electronic address book with contact info for family, close friends and colleagues. I could still communicate with the people. It was easy to make a clean break. I divorced Facebook.
A few things happened after my unceremonious exit. Some of my Niagara Falls network thought I returned to Buffalo or moved to another city. Several believed I unfriended them because I did not like them anymore. Many assumed that I was just tired of the platform. One person thought I succumbed to an illness. I did not realize that the status of my wellbeing hinged on the frequency of my Facebook posts. Don’t post for a day? No worries. Delete your account? People are doom-scrolling through the death notices and obituaries.
After my exodus, I bought note cards and a sheet of commemorative stamps to send greetings, invitations and social updates. This tactic I enjoy sending snail mail to friends. A note card is a thoughtful token not only reserved for birthdays, Christmas, and condolences. I also send an occasional text, but I prefer to send note cards. Besides, my friends appreciate getting mail that is not a bill or an advertisement. It is nice to touch base without being subjected to targeted ads.
Instead of posting selfies, I take pictures, to print for a photo album or frame them as gifts. Last Saturday I invited friends to join my partner and me for dinner at The Polish Nook. No one took a selfie or a group picture to document the occasion. It was just an evening replete with good friends whom I introduced; no friend request or password required, only a desire to have fun, eat delicious Polish platters, and drink cold bottles of Zywiec.
Digital newspaper and magazine subscriptions replace my news feed. I have read 15 books in the last year. A friend invited me to join her book club. A book club with a wine problem is the group for me.
My partner bought me a pair of snowshoes for Christmas. Yesterday I tried them out in our backyard. Next stop? DeVeaux Woods State Park.
Quitting Facebook helped me reclaim my time for more enriching activities and improve my personal relationships. Superficial friendships happen organically on Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg designed it that way. Developing worthwhile relationships requires effort without distraction. Facebook is a distraction.
My life is better without Facebook. I realized I could live, laugh, learn, and make friends without a logon and a password.
