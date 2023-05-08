I recently learned that several of the School Library Media Specialist positions in Lockport City School District will be cut in the proposed 2023-2024 district budget. This especially impacts the elementary schools, as only one school librarian will cover the K-6 schools in the district.
While state Education Law requires that school library media specialists be placed in schools catering to grades 7-12, the law shockingly does not require them for grades K-6. This is concerning since school librarians are essential for fostering early literacy skills and cultivating the environment where children learn and grow.
I attended the budget hearing at the Lockport Board of Education's May 3 meeting, hoping for more information on these job losses. The information provided in the budget packet confirmed $33,000 is being cut from the library salaries budget line. However, the board provided no additional information, even after I contacted the members by email prior to the hearing and spoke up during the public comment period. We all need to speak up to the Board of Education and demand answers for these job losses. It is not clear which schools will be losing their librarians.
There already are not enough library staff to support students across four elementary schools, one intermediate school, one junior high school, and two high schools in the district. Having only one school librarian covering the four elementary schools is simply not enough to help our students learn to read and navigate the technology tools they use every day. I strongly urge the Board of Education to reconsider the proposed cuts and think about how these job losses will impact our community.
School library media specialists are essential in every school because they help build the foundations for students to achieve the literacy and technology skills they will need throughout their lives. As specialists, these educators are skilled professionals with master’s degrees from a program which includes a student teaching requirement. School library media specialists teach children how to become independent, critical thinkers, navigate information, conduct research, learn new technologies, and prepare for college and careers. They collaborate with teachers in the district to plan and implement classroom curriculum.
From a personal standpoint, as a librarian with deep ties to the community and having worked in local public and college libraries, I know firsthand how much work librarians do to support their school community. Working closely with school librarians across Western New York, I know they are all passionate about their work and invested in their students. All of the librarians in Lockport City School District have essential knowledge and expertise that they share with children every day.
At Roy B. Kelley Elementary, students work with School Library Media Specialist Stacie Waddell to design robots for Battlebot competitions or create their own playable games in the Imagination Station. Stacie also develops creative and STEM-related library programs at Anna Merritt Elementary School, where students work with Legos and create instruments in the library’s Makerspace.
School Library Media Specialist Rachel O’Sheehan works at both Lockport High School and Lockport High School West, where students have a quiet place to study, receive research assistance and display their projects. In 2019, Rachel won an award from WNY STEM Hub for her STEAM programming work in the LCSD elementary school libraries.
Anna Rauvenpoor, school library media specialist for Aaron Mossell Junior High, recently received a $500 grant from Niagara Pride to add more books to the school library’s collection.
Kaitlyn Rak, school library media specialist at Emmet Belknap Intermediate, created a virtual escape room for her students so they could beat the winter blues and utilize their research skills at the same time. The students loved it so much they asked her to create new adventures.
Denise Schneider, school library media specialist at George Southard and Charles Upson elementary schools, created a video library focusing on Black history for her students to utilize. Denise’s students also learned how to build Rube Goldberg machines.
All of these school librarians are supported by the wonderful library aides in each school who assist during library STEAM club activities, help with other school library programs, and sit and read with the students. These are just a few of the examples of the incredible work being done in the school libraries by our school librarians on behalf of the children in our district. Unfortunately, we don’t hear about it often enough, but the work of these individuals will impact Lockport’s young people, who are the future generations of our community.
All of the K-6 librarians are essential. By losing these positions, the Board of Education is saying that libraries and librarians do not matter. It is on us, the parents, the teachers, the community members of the city and town of Lockport, to tell the board that our librarians and libraries matter for our children and the education that they receive.
I strongly urge people to question this decision and speak out against it before the school budget vote takes place on May 16th.
