Lockport City School District is looking for a new superintendent. When our Board of Education approved Dr. Clark Godshall as the search consultant in August, he was charged with leading an inclusive and transparent process, a fresh start after years of secretive decision-making and community mistrust. Since then, Dr. Godshall has held three community forums, met with stakeholder groups, and put out two online surveys to gather public opinion on the most important challenges facing the district and the most important qualities to look for in a new superintendent. I applaud these efforts, and urge the Board of Education to follow through on its commitment to inclusion and transparency in the rest of the process.
The survey results clearly show the public’s demand for transparency, integrity and accountability. The results will be formally presented at the board’s meeting on Wednesday, but you can read the responses now by following the links on the district website. They are worth a read. The surveys have two steps: first you submit ideas, then you rate ideas submitted by others. The average ratings show which ideas were important to a wide range of people.
When I read the results, I noticed similar themes coming up over and over. So I grouped the submissions according to which themes they discussed and calculated the average ratings for each theme, shown in the accompanying bar chart.
I’m a professor of education (though I don’t study educational leadership); these priorities seem sensible to me. and although I have only lived in Lockport for two years, I can understand the emphasis on transparency, integrity and accountability. I have been to community meetings, have talked with my neighbors, and have been reading the paper. This community loves its schools and appreciates its educators, but there is a widespread sense that too many decisions are made behind closed doors, without considering community input or justifying decisions. Parts of our community feel unwelcome and unheard, and experience unfair treatment at school. These are complicated issues with long histories, but we must not shy away from them. In order for a child to be known and loved and nurtured at school, that child’s family needs to feel welcome and respected in school decision-making.
So what would it look like to have an inclusive, transparent and accountable process for selecting the next superintendent? Dr. Godshall’s work collecting community input is a good start. But if public engagement stops there, we will be left wondering whether we have been heard, and whether our input has had any impact.
When the results of community meetings and surveys are shared with the board of education, I hope they will publish a written summary of what they heard and how they plan to act on it. Details related to individual applicants certainly need to remain confidential, but there is no reason not to share publicly what the district is looking for a new superintendent. I hope the board will explain the language used to advertise the position and the criteria by which they will evaluate candidates. If the board sets priorities which conflict with community input, I hope there will be a justification. Sometimes there are good, principled reasons for leaders to make unpopular decisions, but in such cases the public deserves an explanation.
An inclusive, transparent and accountable process of selecting our next superintendent will set the tone for the next chapter of Lockport’s schools.
