MAHONEY: Albany refuses to delay bail 'reforms'

ALBANY — When a judge presiding in state court in Manhattan calls a law being championed by Albany progressives "stupid," my ears perk up.
And so they did the other day when Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley voiced frustration from the bench with the fact he had no choice but to free an accused burglar on his personal recognizance. The law, billed by supporters as bail "reform," restricts judges from requiring that cash bail be posted for a range of offenses, some minor, but also some that are considered quite serious by police and prosecutors.
But the Democrats who control both the state Senate and the Assembly have paid little heed to the numerous district attorneys and county sheriffs who say the new law, set to take effect January 1, should be delayed to allow for modifications.
In fact, aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins have swiped at critics of the law as "fear-mongerers."
The supporters of the bail revisions argue it will bring fairness to a criminal justice system they say has been a stacked deck against poor people who end up being placed behind bars for months, awaiting trial, despite the fact the law provides them with the presumption of innocence.
The critics say the new bail law robs judges of their discretionary powers and will endanger communities when jail doors open to release hundreds of inmates, some of them charged with such offenses as assault, harassment and home invasion for the purpose of stealing property.
While the gripes are loudest upstate, they can be heard in the downstate region as well. New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan is among the critics, telling a CBS affiliate recently: "You're talking about people who can sell pounds of cocaine and can walk out with no bail. Someone burglarizes your house and can walk out with no bail."
Upstate, Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond told me his department is expected to soon get notifications from the local court on which inmates being held on state charges will have to be released from the county jail. As a result, innocent people will be victimized because of decisions made in Albany, he predicted.
"When someone has a tendency to commit crimes no longer faces an immediate consequence for their behavior, their behavior is only going to become more egregious," said DuMond, who is also sergeant-at-arms for the New York State Sheriffs' Association.
DuMond said champions of the law have misled the public by suggesting defendants who will become immediately eligible for release were alleged to have only been involved in non-violent incidents.
"It's just common sense that anything with the word 'assault' in it is violent," the sheriff pointed out.
The District Attorneys Association of New York State, which has raised major objections to the new law, points out the statute's procedures are already being followed in some counties.
Apparently undeterred by efforts by Cuomo's office to paint critics as fear-mongerers, the association pointed to an Ontario County case. A 24-year-old man had to be set free because of the new law though he was charged with distributing nude pictures of a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 years old. The Ontario Sheriff, Kevin Henderson, explained local prosecutors opted to follow Albany's new bail restrictions.
In Delhi, DuMond said Albany leaders will be getting an earful from outraged New Yorkers as communities deal with people who are potential dangers or are dependent on drugs or have mental health problems.
"The jails have become the de facto drug treatment centers," the sheriff said. "The jails are the de facto mental health institutions. When we start turning these people back out onto the street, what is going to happen? Who is going to provide these services to them?"
He also said he has become fed up with politicians on high horses jabbing at critics of the so-called reforms as fear-mongerers.
"They are playing Russian roulette with public safety," he said.
Perhaps I shall be charged with fear-mongering myself for giving voice to such concerns.
In that event, I hope I'll at least qualify for an appearance ticket, just like the criminal defendants arrested on such charges as burglary and assault.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
