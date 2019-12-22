MAHONEY: New York Democrats unlikely to buck Cuomo with veto overrides

ALBANY — In this one-party town, zip code for a state government with the biggest budget this side of the Mississippi River, the Democrats have every reason to strut around with fresh swagger.
By some projections, the Democrats could finish 2020 with as many as 43 of the 63 seats in the state Senate. The Democrats already have a super-majority in the Assembly.
But this lopsided dominance of the two legislative chambers is no reason to think Democrats will flex their collective muscle to threaten Gov. Andrew Cuomo with an override of any veto he may clamp on their passed bills.
Far from it, says Gerald Benjamin, vice president for regional engagement at SUNY New Paltz and veteran observer of New York politics.
"It's very unusual for governors to be overridden by members of their own parties," said Benjamin, taking note of the enormous political power Cuomo wields as New York's top Democrat.
He recalled an ovveride during the tenure of the late Gov. Hugh Carey, when lawmakers "thought they were being flim-flammed" on revenue projections some coveted for education funding.
"He was extending austerities by misrepresenting revenues and the Legislature caught on," Benjamin said.
Governors, I piped in, might also want to avoid being in a position where they could be overridden because, frankly, it would be an embarrassment.
But Benjamin noted governors also hold so much leverage they can usually maneuver to get their way with majorities wearing the same political stripes, thus avoiding such high-stakes showdowns.
"They can make life difficult for them and they can help them with their career aspirations," he said. If a lawmaker wants to be a judge, for instance, it would be an ace in the hole to have the governor in his or her corner, he pointed out.
As for the raft of retirements planned by members of the current crop of Senate GOP members, Benjamin said, "The Republicans are finished as a force in state government for the near and immediate term." Redistricting after the next legislative elections could make matters even worse for the GOP, as it won't control the process.
Benjamin said he also believes efforts to limit the role of New York's third parties, such as the Working Families Party, will end up strengthening the hand of Cuomo and legislative leaders. "I think this is going to drive politics on the left into the Democratic Party," Benjamin said.
As for the meteoric rise of such young congressional progressives as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Queens, on the national stage, Benjamin said he doesn't see progressives at the Albany statehouse dominating the state Democratic Party any time soon. "I just don't think the progressives have the majority inside the Democratic Party. They are a force. But they are not the majority."
•••
Those in politics know foot-in-mouth mistakes are bad for business. But they can be particularly costly when lame statements are put in writing.
Just consider a recent questionnaire, sent to candidates seeking the backing of the state Working Families Party. Several passages in the document, acquired by Politico-NY reporter Bill Mahoney, suggest the left-leaning party is more interested in its own agenda than anyone else's, and slaps at any out to fight big spending by government.
“Messages that frame ‘taxpayers’ as an aggrieved or marginalized group promotes an anti-tax, anti-government worldview that is often used to justify disinvestment and austerity policies,” Politico quoted the document as stating. “’Taxpayer’ has also become a racially coded term designed to appeal to white individuals and reinforce the misconception that they are paying taxes to support the needs of people (often implied to be non-white) who don’t pay taxes. Will you avoid messaging that centers ‘taxpayers’ or ‘tax burdens’ and instead talk about ‘public funding’ and the public as a whole?”
The WFP is often aligned with New York Democrats.
If New York Republicans are looking for a holiday gift, they got one tied up with a bow, courtesy of the New York Working Families Party.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
