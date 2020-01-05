MAHONEY: PBA says New York needs scores of new troopers

ALBANY — A spike in anti-Semitic attacks. More paperwork from changes to evidence rules. New job impacts flowing from alterations to the bail law.
These are among the factors projected to impact the workload for New York's approximately 2,800 uniformed state troopers. These officers bank on the New York State Police PBA advocating for them when funding decisions are made in Albany.
Their point man is Thomas Mungeer, a trooper himself and the president of the statewide union.
As the budget season unfolds — with the goal of framing a final spending plan by April 1 — Mungeer told me he will urge lawmakers to beef up the force by an additional 10 to 15 percent.
More troopers are needed, he said, because the job is dangerous enough without one of the premiere law enforcement agencies in the nation being shorthanded.
While the elimination of cash bail for dozens of offenses has generated a cascade of headlines, there has been little focus on the fact troopers are now under the gun to rapidly prepare arrest reports so police can comply with new discovery rules that went on the books New Year's Day.
"All of the discovery requirements are adding a new wrinkle to things," Mungeer said. "It takes our people off the road. It's adding considerable workload right now on our troopers with the arrests."
There will also be repercussions as a result of the bail changes leading to fewer defendants put in jail while they await trial, he said. Once back on the streets, some of these individuals are expected to skip court dates, resulting in arrest warrants being issued.
Mungeer said the bottom line is that troopers are going to be expected to track down the defendants whose court appearances were not their top priority.
"This is the law now and we will be upholding it," said Mungeer, refraining from slamming the new approach cheered by progressives but which critics call "catch and release." He added the consequences from the law will put more responsibilities on the shoulders of troopers.
"It does tax our resources considerably," he said.
Current plans call for two new State Police Academy classes of 250 recruits each this year. But those hires are expected to replace troopers headed for retirement or those who get promotions. The goal, Mungeer said, is for a bigger force overall
"When you add to our responsibilities," he said, "the number that we have just gets diluted."
He sees Gov. Andrew Cuomo as an ally, given his past support for the troopers. "The governor has by all means been cooperating and seeing the need," he said.
Cuomo, in recent days, has directed the State Police to step up patrols at houses of worship. In the aftermath of a vicious hate-driven invasion at a Hanukkah celebration in Rockland County Dec. 28, Cuomo met with Jewish leaders and promised the police presence would increase.
The troopers, Mungeer said, support that commitment.
"People of all religions should be able to go to their houses of worship and feel safe," he told me. "We need the manpower in order to achieve these goals."
Asked about the union's manpower concerns, a spokesman for the state Division of the Budget, an agency controlled by Cuomo, said New York now has a "more equitable system," following the end of cash bail for misdemeanors and minor felonies, the increased age of criminal responsibility, evidence discovery reforms, marijuana decriminalization and expanded legal services for poor defendants.
The spokesman, Freeman Klopott, added: "Even as crime declines in New York and inmate populations with it — helping this administration to close 15 prisons — the state has increased the minimum staffing level for state troopers by 7 percent since 2011 and is graduating a trooper class this spring." There was no hint of added funding to hire more troopers. In fact, Klopott said: "We will continue to use existing resources to ensure New Yorkers have access to the equitable justice system they deserve."
Cuomo proposes the budget.
It is up to lawmakers to try to add to it or subtract to the spending plan, or accept it the way it is presented to them.
Budgets are about priorities.
Before they sign off on their funding priorities, the lawmakers will hear from Tom Mungeer.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
