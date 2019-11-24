MAHONEY: Spurring turnout: How many voting days do New Yorkers need?

New York had its first experience with the early voting option this month, with county boards of election required to allow balloting for nine days in advance of Election Day.
The reviews are mixed, and, as a cranky curmudgeon, I'm finding myself in the camp of the skeptics.
Turnout inched up from the last similar off-year election -- 2015. Then, 17.6 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the general election. This year, though final numbers have yet to be certified by the state, the unofficial tally shows early voters represented about 2 percent of those who voted.
The unofficial statewide turnout was 22.6 percent. But it remains unclear if the additional voters who participated in 2019 did so because of the early voting option.
Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, ranking member of the Assembly Elections Committee, raised some very appropriate questions November 20, when he joined a panel of other lawmakers in taking testimony at a Manhattan hearing that amounted to a post mortem on the recently concluded election.
Should we perhaps consider reducing the number of days for early voting? Norris asked.
Can we crunch voter histories already in the state's possession to see if we can determine whether people who have not heretofore shown a propensity to vote cast ballots this time because of the early voting option? Norris asked.
These are fair and reasonable questions, in my view, especially given the fact the state ladled out $24.7 million in grants to the counties to help them with equipment and other needs arising from the new early voting law.
The question that keeps banging around in my head: Why do we need early voting when a far less costly approach to juicing turnout would be to simply allow "no excuse" absentee ballots? In other words, you get to fill in a ballot at home and mail it in to the local elections board without having to state why you might be unavailable to vote at the polls.
When I caught up to Norris Friday, he advised me he believes no-excuse absentee ballots fill the bill needed to give voters alternatives to voting on Election Day.
"The no-excuse absentee ballot is the perfect solution," he said.
He's also concerned that the state, in the coming year's budget, will back away from funding early voting despite this year's financial commitment. That would be typical of the way state government operates: Require counties to provide a service, with vague suggestions that aid from Albany may or may not materialize, and then make those counties pay the full tab. And that, of course, translates into a higher tax burden on county taxpayers.
One of the leading advocates for voting reforms acted on by lawmakers -- early voting, same-day voter registration and allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register so they can vote as soon as they turn 18 -- is Common Cause/New York.
Susan Lerner, the good government group's executive director, said Common Cause will help make the case in 2020 that the state should pony up the money counties need for early voting.
She said the image of New York as a progressive state is "a fiction" when it comes to elections, and the state govenment, as many other state governments do across the country, should provide greater support for counties to carry out Albany's voting mandates.
Lerner, though, isn't ready to ditch any of the nine days of early voting, contending New York has found a "sweet spot" by opening polls on two consecutive weekends, with five weekdays in between.
She predicted more folks will participate in early voting once they get used to that option being part of the mix. At the same time, she said, the no-excuse absentee ballots should also be an option.
In the coming legislative session, lawmakers will face a major budget gap, in part driven by the state's very expensive Medicaid program. With funds tight, counties will have to lobby very aggressively to convince Gov. Andrew Cuomo, particularly, that budget pain will be felt in county govenment agencies if Albany backs away from the funding it offered this year for early voting.
And that's a real concern, one that was highlighted by Peter Kosinski, co-chairman of the state Board of Elections.
"There is no guaranty that money will be available again next year so there is a high likelihood these costs will be passed on to the county taxpayer," Kosinski said. He added: "Early voting was popular for those who participated this year, but eventually there will be a discussion about balancing the cost against how many people come out to vote.”
As things now stand, New York counties will have to set the table for three separate elections, each offering nine days of early elections. That's a much taller order than what counties faced this year.
John Conklin, spokesman for the state Board of Elections, said his agency, in the coming weeks, plans to conduct roundtable meetings with county elections staffers to go over this month's elections and determine if recommendations should be made to lawmakers as they prepare to work with Cuomo in packaging a state budget.
We won't bark if those recommendations are grounded in the real-world experiences as reported at the local county level, with reports including all of the numbers Norris has asked to see, as they weren't available for the November 20 hearing.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.