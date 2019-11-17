MAHONEY: Unplugging the cable knot isn't solving jacked-up broadband rates

ALBANY — Try saving some money by telling your cable/broadband provider you plan to eliminate the television service and stream over the internet and the response will likely be that you are going to have to pay more for internet access.
It's happened to me and many other cost-conscious folks. (Call me "cheap," if you prefer that pejorative.)
They get you coming and going, it seems. And there doesn't seem to be many alternatives short of joining an Amish community or shifting to long-distance communication via carrier pigeons.
Meanwhile, the financial wire news services are chalk full of stories about telecom companies enjoying robust profits even as "cord cutters" dump their cable subscriptions in favor of streaming all of their television diet.
Enter upstate Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, a former state lawmaker and a freshman in the House of Representatives.
He has advanced a new proposal that would force the Federal Communications Commission to develop plans for protecting consumers of broadband and cable television from predatory practices.
Brindisi has tapped into the vein of consumer discontent by authoring the Transparency for Cable Consumers Act, which would require the industry to provide far more information about their costs to the federal government. He plans to tuck it into federal budget legislation so -- in his words -- Charter Communications/Spectrum, a major service provider in the upstate region, "will have to fight like a dog to remove it."
I ran Brindisi's plan past one of New York's most knowledgeable and most pro-consumer experts on the telecommunications industry, Richard Berkley, director of the Public Utility Law Project, a watchdog group in Albany.
"I'm very supportive of the congressman's interest in pushing for scrutiny of the increases sought by the cable companies and the need for consumer protection," Berkley told me.
Higher and higher broadband rates, he noted, are pinching consumers in the pocketbook. "We're in a situation where there is no effective competition for broadband" in many communities, Berkley said.
In other words, these companies have you and I over a barrel.
Berkley said it's high time Congress makes major revisions to the pro-industry Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Industry lobbyists are expected to wage an all-out battle to stifle Brindisi's legislation, just as the industry, a short drive from New York, tried to throttle an effort by several Connecticut cities and towns to create municipal networks for internet service.
Across the country, the number of cable subscribers has fallen from 93.6 million at the end of 2016 to 84 million subscribers at the end of the last quarter. So in less than three years, nearly 10 million cord cutters have voted with their feet. The industry does not want to lose broadband customers, who are now its meal ticket as the cable side of the business shrinks.
Berkley said he sees obstacles to creating municipal broadband operations, including figuring out a way for local governments to pay for wiring the communities and hiring people with the skills to install and run the networks. Those communities may also have to fend off legal challenges mounted by the companies out to prevent this competition.
The Connecticut municipal officials who are waging the effort there have obviously looked at these options, considered the high rates imposed by companies on their constituents, and have decided to move forward.
I'll be keeping an eye on both Brindisi's legislation as well as the possibility that the efforts in Connecticut to tee up municipal broadband there may spark similar movements in New York.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
