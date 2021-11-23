The insurrection on January 6th was an attempt, at the least, to prevent Congress from performing a constitutional duty and, worse, perhaps overthrow the government. Dozens of police officers were injured and one was killed before order was restored. So why are Republicans like Chris Jacobs defending these insurrectionists?
Republicans have bought into the Big Lie, that there was fraud in the last election, despite more than 60 court cases where the plaintiffs were asked for evidence and could produce none. Outside court they have freedom of speech and they make all kinds of accusations but when asked to produce evidence they cannot and they do not. This is their strategy, lie to their base to keep them angry.
Republicans are not interested in policies that improve the lives of their constituents, that is why Mr. Jacobs and all Republicans voted against the American Rescue Plan in March which reduced childhood poverty nearly in half, and it is why Mr. Jacobs and his cohorts voted against the infrastructure bill.
Keeping their voters angry will keep their voters engaged, they believe, and if that doesn’t work they want to take control of election procedures, pass laws to suppress opposition voters, control who counts election results and have laws and procedures to reject votes they don’t like even without evidence of impropriety. This is why Mr. Jacobs supports Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (who is supported by white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes), even though Gosar posted a cartoon of himself killing fellow Member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Mr. Jacobs does not represent the citizens of his district. He is representing the Republican Party ideology to keep voters angry with lies. Western New York needs someone to represent the citizens, not a Republican puppet.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
