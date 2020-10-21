I urge a vote for Nate McMurray for Congress. We need a competent, compassionate leader who is not beholden to a party or obsequiously subservient to an individual. With a pandemic that has killed more than 215,000 fellow citizens, it is time for leadership.
The New England Journal of Medicine wrote: “When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis of our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.”
Scientific American wrote: “The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science.”
Our current congressman supports this “dangerously incompetent” rejection of science. Chris Jacobs, we now know, after his votes against the Affordable Care Act, the U.S. Postal Service, and for Asian-American racism, is a partisan extremist. Western New York need a voice that is independent of political parties and will fight for the economic interest of Western New York.
Finally, as a combat veteran I find it reprehensible that political leaders have not come to the defense of U.S. soldiers targeted by a foreign government. As a citizen of the United States I find it anathematic that government leaders forcibly separate children from their parents, and show support for racists. As a human being I find it abhorrent for our political leaders to mock people with disabilities and brag about assaulting women.
We need a competent compassionate leader who will listen to his constituents and to science, support our troops and respect everyone. Please vote for Nate McMurray.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
