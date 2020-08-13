So, let’s review … The Mulveys (LHC Holdings) purchased 360 Davison Road knowing full well that this property is not zoned correctly for the campus they want to put there, and this is their very own self-inflicted problem. They were fully aware of this from the beginning, and have been trying to push us into changing this zoning from RA (Reserve Area) to R3 (multi-family residential) to suit them. I vote no!
The city Zoning Board recommended the zoning remain RA.
The county Planning Board recommended the zoning remain RA.
The town is not entertaining changing the zoning and is currently retaining R1 zoning.
And finally, the neighborhood does not want to change the RA zoning.
Take the hint and go away because we are not ever going to stop fighting you.
RA zoning is a benefit for everyone in the city and the town of Lockport. Our neighborhoods are filled with tax-paying families with children and we had come to embrace this property as an open green space. We understand that is no longer the reality as LHC Holdings has been obsessed with putting up fences and calling the police because the AnJo parents and children may just, what?, vandalize this mostly abandoned campus that has been doing just fine for so many years? Really? All the fences, postings, concrete blocks and gates to protect a mostly abandoned campus from the bad baseball children!
Recently the newspapers told us that Governor Cuomo slashed all the private drug and alcohol rehab funding by more than 30% across the board. With everything the state and federal governments have to do to get this country moving, I think they have made it clear that the gravy train for private drug and alcohol treatment facilities is over, so where will the money come from?
That’s right, I remember: Monday, April 27th, when a bunch of us from the neighborhood were sitting outside chatting and we said "hi" to Ryan as he walked by and he yelled back to us, “see you in federal court.” That is what they really are after, taking us to federal court because there is not one other property in all of Niagara County that could work for them. I don’t believe that. There is the former Newfane hospital; the former OTB building is now for sale, ready to be remodeled for a new owner with many acres of land behind it right on Transit Road, where there is access to food, shopping, bus routes and easy access all around.
The neighborhoods immediately surrounding 360 Davison are all RA and there are plenty of options for development here, like a wonderful community center for all of us and our families, or maybe just nice green space.
Changing the zoning of 360 Davison Road from RA to R3 would result in illegal spot zoning. Spot zoning refers to the rezoning of a parcel of land to a category different from the surrounding area. And I don’t want it.
JAYETTE SINCLAIR, Lockport
