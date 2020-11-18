He lays there pursing his lips, sulking, staring into the mirror, saying out loud, "You are the best and fairest of them all," and he believes it, in his delusionally devious mind, to be true.
That is what we all have lived with for the past four or so years — but not much longer.
Secretly he is joyous, because all his efforts at refusing to depart are not so much for the purpose of clinging to his base (much as a leech clings to a warm body) but, in fact, they are his final efforts to further antagonize those who voted against him.
He does not care about the deaths from coronavirus or the sickness of those all around him who now suffer because of his lack of human decency. He would expose them all over again given that opportunity.
He still intends to rally his base in cities across the country hoping that those rallies will continue to spread the virus to his base and, then through them, their friends, even family who may then get sick or die from his efforts. He is excited about this prospect.
His only care right now is to inflict as much interference and harmful damage into the democratic process as he can, to leave us in the muck and mire of destructive politics while having his base remain faithful to his perverted ways.
Then he thinks of his lawyers and how to escape the criminal prosecutions pending the removal of the armored shield that the voters gave to him in trust. This aspect, he is scared about, his future as he descends from his imagined throne.
He lays down the mirror, placing it on his beside table in a room filled with expensive artifacts compliments of the American taxpayer. As he settles into his usual restless sleep he imagines the riches he will inherit when cashing in on the knowledge he carries in his head.
Finally he becomes just another failed despot, a tyrant, a traitor to our democracy and rule of law. He no longer has substance, if he in fact ever did.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
