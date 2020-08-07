Woeville is an imaginary place located just outside the reality zone next to Bedlam City. Ruler of Bedlam City Constance Chaos is called upon frequently by Doughboy Snarly of Woeville to set upon various targets inside the reality zone to make sure Constance remains at the top of her game: "chaos."
Woe the Supremist of Woeville (whose parents, the "old woes," died years ago), ruler of Woeville and used car salesman, declares his domain outside the reality zone the Gotham City of the universe.
Recently Doughboy Snarly, Woeville's overseer and guardian of the borders surrounding the reality zone, instructed Constance to spread her chaos violently and viciously so as to be disruptive to the reality zone, creating great damage and bodily harm to the reality normals and their followers inside Normal City.
In his testimonial to the guardians of Normal City, Doughboy Snarly swore to his objectivity with his treatment of the normals and stated that whatever havoc and chaos wreaked upon them, it was deservedly issued by Constance Chaos and, further, it had absolutely no connection to the Woe Supremist whatsoever.
This testimonial to the supremist celebrated with a communication to the Uttermost Slayer and his friend in the world, Rasputin Kill. Rasputin recently celebrated his bashing of Normal City's army by proxy who were deployed near his control zone, known as the World of Serious.
Rasputin Kill, the most high friend of Woe Supremist, and Woe together plan to inherit all that is inheritable inside and outside both reality and imaginary places and everywhere else in the universe.
The "grand plan" as it is known by those in the know is to get inside Normal City and the reality zone and forever rule upon such domain. All discussions with Rasputin Kill were issues of strategy, the objective being first to sicken those reality zone inhabitants, the normals, around the borders of the strategic vulnerable boundaries, and to attack from the south with armies of boldness and viciousness beyond comprehension until the strategic points necessary for control are captured and contained. Simple enough when fighting against a sick population.
In the meantime Constance Chaos would busy herself doing what she does best while Doughboy Snarly managed command and control, detaining any and all of those who objected with use of his mercenary army.
Soon now, the people throughout the reality zone would become overpowered because of their physical and mental weaknesses. Thereafter the Woe Supremist and Rasputin Kill would control everything — reality, all that is fantasy, plus Kill's Serious World. And they would never stop until all humans were enslaved, ensnared and tamed into this new mean world, while the Supremist finally declares, "Old woe is not me any longer."
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
