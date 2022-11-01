Inventory at Mario's Emergency Pet Food pantry is getting dangerously low.
All of the surrounding communities, near and far, have always been so pro active in assisting Mario's with donated cat/dog kibble, in open or closed sacks, along with treats. Just saying thank you doesn't seem enough as people give their own time to help the animals so they will have another meal.
Anything would be appreciated. These animals did not ask to be born. Maybe, from this day forward, people will be more responsible, get their pets spayed/neutered, so as to give them a fighting chance for a healthy life and not see unwanted cats and dogs running around without a home to go to.
All it takes is one caring person helping one animal. The animals ask for nothing and give 200%.
Donations can be dropped off at 6969 Nash Road, Wheatfield. Call 716-465-3654 for more information.
A sincere thank you for your loyalty to Mario's all these years. A special breed of people, we are ...
PAULETTE COTY, Niagara Falls
